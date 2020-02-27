comscore Apple iPhones can't be used by villains, reveals director | BGR India
Apple iPhones cannot be used by villains, reveals 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson

The director also reveals that this restriction can kill the suspense for many murder-mystery movies.

  • Updated: February 27, 2020 3:18 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (4)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

If the evillest character you have seen in a movie is armed with an iPhone, expect a plot twist on the way! ‘Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson has recently revealed in an interview that Apple does not allow bad guys to be on screen with an Apple product.

In a Vanity Fair video posted on Tuesday, Johnson reveals that though Apple permits film productions to use its products onscreen. However, this comes with one big condition, that states that villains can not be seen using iPhones on the camera. Johnson adds that “Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.”

Apple doesn’t want movie antagonists to promote its products. This is quite similar to other brands not wanting their products to be used wrongfully in movies. In the world of product placements, this isn’t so shocking to hear. However, once you know the fact, this could potentially ruin the suspense element of your next mystery movie. Johnson also pointed out how important this little restriction can be with the context of his own latest creation.

In the movie ‘Knives Out’, a number of characters are suspects during the event of the murder mystery film. However, most of these characters can be seen using iPhones throughout the film. However, actor Chris Evan’s character, called ‘Ransom’ does not have an iPhone through the movie. It is also later revealed that Ransom is the ultimate big bad.

Johnson also pointed out the loopholes of the restriction while describing a scene between all the Thrombrey family members. During the reading of the late Harlan Thrombey’s will, a simple cellphone becomes the spoiler for the plot. In the scene, Linda Drysdale, a character portrayed by Lee Curtis can be seen with an iPhone, clearing him of any accusation of being an antagonist.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 3:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2020 3:18 PM IST

