comscore Apple iPhone's contacts app vulnerable to SQLite hack
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone's contacts app vulnerable to SQLite hack: Check Point Research
News

Apple iPhone's contacts app vulnerable to SQLite hack: Check Point Research

News

The hack involves replacing one part of Apple's Contacts app and exploiting a bug that has not been fixed for four years after it was first discovered.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 11:04 AM IST
apple iphone 7 long term review touch id

Apple iPhone models are not as secure as the company claims they are. Researchers have found that contacts saved on iPhones are vulnerable to an SQLite hack attack. The attack could infect the devices with malware, according to security firm Check Point. The revelation comes amidst Apple boasting about how secure its systems are against rivals. SQLite is the most widely used database engine in the world. It is available in every operating system (OS), be it desktop or mobile.

The database engine can be found on Windows 10, macOS, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Android. Security firm Check Point has demonstrated a technique being used to manipulate Apple’s iOS contacts app. Apple Insider reports that searching the Contacts app under these circumstances triggers the device to run malicious codes. The vulnerability has been identified in the industry-standard SQLite database. The company’s hack exploiting SQLite database was demonstrated at Def Con conference in Las Vegas.

Apple’s Face ID can be easily bypassed using modified glasses: Security researchers

Also Read

Apple’s Face ID can be easily bypassed using modified glasses: Security researchers

The report highlights that the hack involved replacing one part of Apple’s Contacts app. It also relied on a known bug that has reportedly not been fixed for four years after it was first discovered. According to the researchers, the bug was considered vulnerable only when a program allowed arbitrary SQL from an untrusted source. The bug was considered unimportant because it was believed that it could only be triggered by an unknown application accessing the database.

The closed nature of Apple’s iOS means that there are no unknown apps in the system. Check Point researchers note that they managed to make a trusted app and send the code to trigger this bug and thus exploit it. A specific component of the Contacts app was replaced by the researchers. They found that while apps and any executable code has to go through Apple‘s startup checks, an SQLite database is considered not executable.

iMessage vulnerability: Hackers can now hijack your iPhone by just sending a text message

Also Read

iMessage vulnerability: Hackers can now hijack your iPhone by just sending a text message

“Persistency [keeping the code on the device after a restart] is hard to achieve on iOS,” they said, “as all executable files must be signed as part of Apple’s Secure Boot. Luckily for us, SQLite databases are not signed.” Apple has not commented on Check Point’s report just yet.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
News
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

News

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

News

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

News

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras
Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

News

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack
Apple will block iPhone features if you replace battery from outside

News

Apple will block iPhone features if you replace battery from outside
Apple s Face ID can be easily bypassed using modified glasses

News

Apple s Face ID can be easily bypassed using modified glasses
Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Realme भारत में 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी Realme 5 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019 : रिलायंस की सालाना बैठक ऐसे देखें लाइव, JioGigaFiber और Jio Phone 3 हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Doodle : इसरो की नींव रखने वाले महान भारतीय वैज्ञानिक विक्रम साराभाई को गूगल ने यूं किया याद

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

News

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
News
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

News

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras
Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

News

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack
Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked
Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

News

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor