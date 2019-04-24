Apple iPhones in 2020 may come with Qualcomm and Samsung's 5G modems: Report

A new report has emerged online stating that Apple iPhone lineup scheduled to launch in 2020 is likely to come with 5G support. It also indicated that Apple will depend on two suppliers for the 5G-capable modem. These two mobile modem makers include Qualcomm and Samsung. This information comes days after both Apple and Qualcomm settled their high-profile case. The report also noted that the Qualcomm is likely to be the major 5G-capable modem supplier while Samsung will supply modems for “select markets”.

According to a report by MacRumors, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the one to talk about these changes as part of his latest research note. Kuo also noted that the reason Apple is going for two suppliers when it comes to 5G modems or any other hardware component is that it helps the company reduce supply risk while increasing its bargaining power and reducing the cost of components. The report noted that it was only possible after the settlement of the case

This also confirms that the company is not really looking at any other player including Huawei, MediaTek or even Intel. In fact, right after the Apple settlement its case with Qualcomm, Intel announced that it is moving out of the business of trying to build a 5G-capable modem. The research note also included some extremely early estimates of the number of iPhones the company will sell next year.

According to Kuo, Apple is expected to ship anywhere between 195 to 200 million 2020 Apple iPhone devices. In addition to this, the company will also sell about 70-75 million 5G-capable devices in the second half of the year, Other information about the 2020 iPhone lineup also indicates that the company may bring back its iPhone 8 along with a new external design and refreshed hardware including Apple A13 SoC.