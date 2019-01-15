comscore
  Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report
Apple iPod touch 7th gen 'might' be in making: Report

The report also claims that new iPod Touch 7th generation could potentially include a USB Type-C port.

  Published: January 15, 2019 5:02 PM IST
New rumors claim that Apple could be working on a 7th generation iPod touch. According to a Japanese website Mac Otakara (via MacRumors), several Apple suppliers at CES 2019 suggested the publication that there “might” another iPod in development, which would replace the existing iPod 6th gen. However, the launch details of the alleged new iPod touch is not known as of now.

To recall, Apple updated iPod touch in July 2017, but that was only the storage options upgrade. It originally launched the iPod touch with A8 chip in July 2015. The music player came in six color options, and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

The report also claims that the new iPod Touch 7th generation has not reached a design reference step, but it could potentially include a USB Type-C port, irrespective of whether the new iPhones will ever use USB-C over Lightning or not. While Apple moved away from Lightning on iPad Pro last year, some reports suggest there is still some time for company to make same transition for iPhones. DigiTimes in a very vaguely worded report suggested that 2019 iPhones could feature USB-C, but didn’t clear if that was meant for USB-C to Lightning cable or for the 2019 iPhones.

Coming to iPod shuffle and iPod nano, it is unclear if Apple will revive that family lineup or not. The Cupertino company has discontinued iPod shuffle and iPod nano in 2017, and since the sales have been declining for music players, it is difficult believe if Apple will relaunch them.

