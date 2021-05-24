Apple iPod Touch 8th Gen could launch soon: Here's what it might look like

Apple is currently working on a new iPod Touch to launch in time for the iPod’s 20th anniversary according to a new report. This will be the eighth generation of the product, following the iPod Touch 7th Gen, which was launched in May 2019. Also Read - You can soon transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone: Report

According to Steve Moser of MacRumors, the new iPod Touch could launch just in time for the iPod’s 20th anniversary. Apart from this, he also states that this could be the product Apple was referring to when it added ‘iPod Touch’ to its Apple Music PR blurb back in November 2020. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

The tweet also consists of renders made keeping all of the ongoing rumours around the product. The renders showcase the upcoming device with an iPhone 12 like flat build, in five colour options: Black, Red, Green, Purple and Blue. Also Read - Apple leads the charts as iPhone 12 becomes world's best selling phone in Q1 2021

I also had a chance to work with @RendersbyIan on the new iPod touch renders. The new iPod touch will arrive in time for the iPod’s 20th anniversary. These look great! What do think? Thanks for the info @AppleLe257 pic.twitter.com/BzV4v4sOsh — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

Apple iPod Touch 8th Gen

The rendered images reveal that the upcoming iPod Touch 8th Gen will feature a flat design similar to the current generation iPhone 12 series. The back will include a logo on the centre along with a single-camera unit and a flash module on the top left corner similar to the iPhone 7.

On the front, both the renders show minimal bezels with no notch. However, the first one does show small bezels with a front camera, whereas, the second one showcases no bezels just like the iPhone 12 barring the notch.

Moser in his tweets did state that the renders have not been verified and should be treated as rumours instead of leaks, due to which we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.