comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report
News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

News

Apple is expected to announce the new iPod touch via a press statement on Wednesday, March 20.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 10:30 AM IST
apple-ipod-touch

Apple is reportedly set to refresh the iPod touch today. The last generation Apple iPod touch came out way back in July 2015, and it’s been four years since we saw any upgrade. According to a report, the company is finally bringing the new version of iPod on Wednesday, March 20.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPod touch via a press statement on Wednesday, as the company did with other low-profile announcements of the new iPad Air, iPad mini, and iMac, Macrumors reports. The information was reportedly tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good history of Apple leaks. Not just Kuo, but even  developer Steve Troughton-Smith discovered references to a refreshed iPod touch in iOS 12.2 code.

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

Also Read

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

It is expected that the new Apple iPod touch might include a faster A10 Fusion or A11 Bionic processor, to keep up with the future updates of iOS. The design aspect is still unclear. We don’t know if Apple will stick with the thick-bezeled design to keep the difference between its iPhone and iPod, or will embrace the notch like iPhone or we will see a complete new full-screen design taking advantage of swipe gestures of the iOS.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

The current generation iPod touch comes with a tiny 4-inch Retina display and a home button incorporating Touch ID. It packs Apple’s dated A8 chip with an 8-megapixel rear camera. Anyhow, the report suggests official announcement about the new iPod touch today. So there is not much time left, when we will get to see what changes that Apple would bring to its music streaming device.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year
Gaming
Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year
Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report
Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

News

Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

News

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

News

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India
Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched

News

Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किए Vivo X27 और Vivo X27 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Holi धमाका: अमेजन पर 38 हजार वाला Honor view20 स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

इस दिन सस्ता मिलेगा शाओमी का Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Spring Equinox 2019: गूगल ने आज बसंत विषुव पर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report
News
Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report
Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

News

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL camera might have a faulty OIS hardware