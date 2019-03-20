Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

Apple is reportedly set to refresh the iPod touch today. The last generation Apple iPod touch came out way back in July 2015, and it’s been four years since we saw any upgrade. According to a report, the company is finally bringing the new version of iPod on Wednesday, March 20.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPod touch via a press statement on Wednesday, as the company did with other low-profile announcements of the new iPad Air, iPad mini, and iMac, Macrumors reports. The information was reportedly tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good history of Apple leaks. Not just Kuo, but even developer Steve Troughton-Smith discovered references to a refreshed iPod touch in iOS 12.2 code.

It is expected that the new Apple iPod touch might include a faster A10 Fusion or A11 Bionic processor, to keep up with the future updates of iOS. The design aspect is still unclear. We don’t know if Apple will stick with the thick-bezeled design to keep the difference between its iPhone and iPod, or will embrace the notch like iPhone or we will see a complete new full-screen design taking advantage of swipe gestures of the iOS.

The current generation iPod touch comes with a tiny 4-inch Retina display and a home button incorporating Touch ID. It packs Apple’s dated A8 chip with an 8-megapixel rear camera. Anyhow, the report suggests official announcement about the new iPod touch today. So there is not much time left, when we will get to see what changes that Apple would bring to its music streaming device.