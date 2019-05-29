comscore
Apple iPod touch with A10 Fusion SoC, up to 256GB storage launched; price in India starts at Rs 18,900

Nearly four years after launching the iPod touch 6th generation in 2015, Apple has now launched its successor with faster A10 Fusion chipset, and more storage. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPod touch.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 10:09 AM IST
apple ipod touch 7th gen

The iPod touch is an iconic product, and the last one was launched way back in 2015. Now, four years later, Apple has refreshed the iPod touch with 16nm A10 Fusion SoC, and the same chipset that powered the iPhone 7. Another change is that the new iPod touch comes with up to 256GB storage.

Apple iPod touch storage capacity and pricing

The new iPod touch will be offered in three storage variants – 32GB model priced at Rs 18,900, 128GB model priced at Rs 28,900, and 256GB model priced at Rs 38,900. With an ample amount of storage, you can easily store all your music collection at one place.

Apple iPod touch features, specifications

Besides the new chipset and more storage, Apple seems to be keeping the rest of the iPod touch design as it is. So, you still get a compact 4-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 1136×640 pixels, and pixel density of 326ppi. There is a physical home button below the display, but there’s no Touch ID. For security, you’ll have to rely on a 4-digit PIN.

At the back, you get an 8-megapixel camera of f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. The camera supports full HD video recording, 120fps slow-motion video recording, time-lapse video recording and more. Up front, there is a 1.2-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling, and it supports HD video recording too.

Talking about the A10 Fusion SoC, the iPod touch gets enough firepower for features such as Group FaceTime calls and support for Apple’s ARKit, allowing you to run augmented reality (AR) apps, something that were previously unavailable. Apple mentioned that the new iPod touch will offer up to two times faster CPU performance, and three times faster graphics processing. Apple is also highlighting its Arcade gaming subscription service as one of the important aspects of the device.

“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing said in a press release.

  Published Date: May 29, 2019 10:09 AM IST

