Apple is asking iPhone users for their best photos as part of its 'Shot on iPhone Challenge'

Interested users can also send their best images in the highest resolution on shotoniphone@apple.com in a specific naming format.

  Published: January 23, 2019 3:09 PM IST
Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple has just announced the latest iteration of its ‘Shot on iPhone Challenge’. As part of the competition, the company is asking iPhone users around the world to share the best photos that they show on their mobile devices. The company announced that it is celebrating the beginning of the year along with the best photos shot on iPhone, “the world’s most popular camera”. Apple added that interested users can submit their photos till February 7. All the submissions done during this time will then be selected and “featured on billboards” in Apple retail stores, and select cities across the globe.

The company stated that it will also feature the selected images on its online website. As part of the announcement post, Apple has also added a small recap of the new features that it has added in its 2018 iPhone lineup. The key features include Smart HDR, improved portraits with adjustable bokeh and improved image algorithms for better details in the highlights and shadows of the images. To make the submission, Apple has asked users to upload their best iPhone images on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag “ShotOniPhone”. In addition, Weibo users can also use the same hashtag to take part in the challenge.

Interested users can also send their best images in the highest resolution on shotoniphone@apple.com in a specific naming format of  “firstname_lastname_iphonemodel”. Apple has also shared some ground rules about the images that are eligible for the submission. As part of the rules, the images should directly be from the iPhone camera this means that no additional hardware equipment is allowed while shooting the images.

The company has also allowed image editing provided that it is done with the help of the Photos app on iOS or any other third-party iOS app. As part of the announcement, the company also shared details about the panel of judges that will go through all the submissions.

