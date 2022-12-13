comscore Apple plans to triple iPhone production in India: Report
Apple is betting big on India, wants to triple iPhone production in the country: Report

The iPhone-maker has asked three of its biggest suppliers -- Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron -- to increase their production capacity and manpower in the country.

  • Apple is planning to triple its production in India.
  • This is primarily to diversify its supply chain to mitigate the impact from disruption in China.
  • Foxconn recently invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary.
Apple is planning to increase its iPhone production capacity in India significantly. As per a new report, the company is planning to triple iPhone production capacity in India within coming two years. The move is a part of Apple’s plans of diversifying its supply chain in a bid to mitigate some of the impact due to disruptions in China. Also Read - Tata likely to open exclusive Apple Stores in India soon: Report

A senior industry executive told Mint (via MacRumours) that Apple is reportedly planning to scale up its production in India. The rise in production capacity is expected to be over three times than the company plans to make this year. A second senior executive told the publication that the iPhone-maker has asked three of its biggest suppliers — Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron — to increase their production capacity and manpower in the country. Also Read - Apple spent nearly $100 billion on product innovation in last 5 years

Interestingly, the development comes shortly after reports said that Foxconn had invested $500 million in its subsidiary in India in a bid to increase the production capacity in India. Apple and its suppliers are already producing several iPhone models in India. The company started manufacturing the iPhone SE back in 2017. Since then, it has expanded its supply chain to manufacture other iPhone models in the country including the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, and more recently, the iPhone 14 series devices. Now, reports suggest that the company is planning to expand its production capacity further. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series camera to come with 25 percent performance boost: Details here

It is worth noting that is not the first time that reports have detailed Apple’s plans of diversifying its manufacturing capabilities in a bid to reduce its dependence on China. To mitigate the impact, Apple plans to increase its production capabilities in manufacturing hubs across the globe including in India and Vietnam.

Analysts from JP Morgan earlier this year said that Apple is planning to manufacture a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025. Vietnam, on the other hand, will handle 20 percent of all iPad and Apple Watch production, 5 percent of MacBook production and 65 percent of AirPods production by 2025.

Another report by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the tech giant wants to ship 40-45 percent of iPhones from India compared with a single-digit percentage currently.

The supply of the iPhone 14 Pro has been heavily impacted due to disruptions at Foxconn’s primary plant in China due to Covid-19 restrictions. “We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple had said last month. This means that interested buyers will have a tough time getting their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is already available in short supplies at the moment.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 10:22 AM IST
