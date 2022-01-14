comscore Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple is no longer letting iPhone users stay on iOS 14 with security updates
News

Apple is no longer letting iPhone users stay on iOS 14 with security updates

News

Apple has revealed that 63% of all Apple devices are running on iOS 15 while 30% are still running on iOS 14.

ios 15.2

Image: Apple

When Apple rolled out iOS 15 last year, it also introduced a feature that would allow iPhone users to stay on a previous major version of the iOS while still receiving major security updates that were included only in the latest versions of iOS. Simply said, iPhone users could continue using iOS 14 and not upgrade to iOS 15 while getting all the security updates. Also Read - Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might have expected

This could be done simply by toggling the Download New Updates and Install Security Updates setting in the Automatic Updates section of the Settings app. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 update with bug fixes: How to install

“iOS may now offer a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates,” Apple had said at the time. Also Read - Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report

But now the company is no longer offering that option. Instead, it is forcing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15. With the release of the iOS 15.2 in December, Apple stopped showing the latest security updates for iOS 14 users. For instance, iPhones running on iOS 14.8 are no longer getting the option to upgrade to iOS 14.8.1. Instead, the Software Update menu is only showing the option to upgrade to iOS 15.2.1.

Earlier, users who had opted to turn off the automatic security updates could simply install iOS 14 security updates while getting the option to install iOS 15 as an optional update.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a reason behind this move. However, the decision could be about boosting the adoption of iOS 15, which is lower than usual possibly owing to letting users stay on iOS 14. The company via an update on its developer site has revealed that only 72% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 15 while 26% are running on iOS 14. In total, 63% of all Apple devices are running on iOS 15 while 30% are running on iOS 14.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?
Features
How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Gaming

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Apps

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Gaming

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Apple rolls out iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1 update with bug fixes

News

Apple rolls out iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1 update with bug fixes
Want to hide photos on iPhone without using third-party apps? Here s how you can do it

How To

Want to hide photos on iPhone without using third-party apps? Here s how you can do it
iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro may launch with 48-megapixel camera: From specs to camera design, all we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल के वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप के लिए आया जबरदस्त फीचर, अब अपनी भाषा में देख सकेंगे लाइव कैप्शन

Tecno Pova Neo का एक टीजर हुआ रिलीज, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च

वनप्लस 9RT 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 50MP OIS कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

7700mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto Tab G70, जानें कितनी है कीमत

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Smart Stylus and Folio Case leaked: Check details
PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why

Gaming

PUBG maker Krafton sues Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here s why
Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

News

Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Gaming

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers