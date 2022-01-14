Apple is pushing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15

When Apple rolled out iOS 15 last year, it also introduced a feature that would allow iPhone users to stay on a previous major version of the iOS while still receiving major security updates that were included only in the latest versions of iOS. Simply said, iPhone users could continue using iOS 14 and not upgrade to iOS 15 while getting all the security updates. Also Read - Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might have expected

This could be done simply by toggling the Download New Updates and Install Security Updates setting in the Automatic Updates section of the Settings app.

"iOS may now offer a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates," Apple had said at the time.

But now the company is no longer offering that option. Instead, it is forcing iOS 14 users to upgrade to iOS 15. With the release of the iOS 15.2 in December, Apple stopped showing the latest security updates for iOS 14 users. For instance, iPhones running on iOS 14.8 are no longer getting the option to upgrade to iOS 14.8.1. Instead, the Software Update menu is only showing the option to upgrade to iOS 15.2.1.

Earlier, users who had opted to turn off the automatic security updates could simply install iOS 14 security updates while getting the option to install iOS 15 as an optional update.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a reason behind this move. However, the decision could be about boosting the adoption of iOS 15, which is lower than usual possibly owing to letting users stay on iOS 14. The company via an update on its developer site has revealed that only 72% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 15 while 26% are running on iOS 14. In total, 63% of all Apple devices are running on iOS 15 while 30% are running on iOS 14.