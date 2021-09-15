comscore Apple is releasing iOS 15 for everyone on September 20
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple has officially revealed the release date for the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for the general public. Here's all the information you need.

ios 15

The much-awaited iPhone 13 series has finally an official entry and so has the iOS 15 release date. Apple has revealed that the next-gen iOS will be available for people to download on September 20. The new iPadOS 15 will also follow the lead. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 in pics- Slim bezel display, durable body, new features

The announcement was made via a press release and not yesterday’s launch event. If you are an iPhone user, here are the details you need to check out. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

iOS 15 public release date announced

The dedicated iOS 15 also mentions the official release date. As one would already know, the new iOS version will bring along a number of features for users. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini price in India drops by up to Rs 14,000: Check new prices

There will be a number of new features for FaceTime and the most prominent one is SharePlay. It will allow people to watch and listen to content and share screens with others. Although, it won’t be available s part of the first version. Other FaceTime features include Portrait mode, Spatial audio, and more. Then you can also invite Android or Windows to join a FaceTime call.

There’s also the new Focus mode that will help users draw a line between their professional and personal life. You will be able to choose the apps that you would like to get notifications from and others won’t disturb you when you are focused.

iOS 15 also has a Live Text feature that will help people perform various actions (calling, messaging and more) by selecting the text in photos.

The update will also include new redesigned notifications, new Maps, an all-new Weather app, Safari features including extensions, iCloud+, and more. Features for the Photos app, Health app, and more will also be available. And as usual, there will be more privacy-centric features too.

To reiterate, iOS 15 will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone Xs
iPhone Xs Max
iPhone Xr
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE (1st generation)
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPod touch (7th generation)

Once available, you will be able to download the update by heading to the Settings > General > Software Update.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2021 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021
Photo Gallery
Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021
Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top powerful 5G phones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV series set to launch in India on September 22, key specs teased

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 for work and studies in India in September

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 for work and studies in India in September

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 for work and studies in India in September

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 40,000 for work and studies in India in September

Nokia G10, Nokia C01 Plus launched in India: Check price, features and more

Mobiles

Nokia G10, Nokia C01 Plus launched in India: Check price, features and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Top 5 Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

News

iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900
Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a stylish curvy design: Price, features, sale date, and more

News

Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a stylish curvy design: Price, features, sale date, and more

हिंदी समाचार

JioFiber vs Airtel XStream vs BSNL Bharat Fibre: 1,499 रुपये में कौन दे रहा सबसे बढ़िया प्लान

Free Fire Tech Guru टॉप-अप इवेंट, जानिए कैसे मिलेंगे लीजेंडरी रिवॉर्ड्स

क्या सच में iPhone 13 के प्रोमो में चला सुपरहिट बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग 'दम मारो दम' का म्यूजिक?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G स्मार्टफोन 19 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च? Amazon ने गलती से लीक कर दी डिटेल

Apple iPhone 12 के मुकाबले नए iPhone 13 में क्या-क्या हुए हैं इंप्रूव, जानें

Latest Videos

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
News
Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers