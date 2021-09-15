The much-awaited iPhone 13 series has finally an official entry and so has the iOS 15 release date. Apple has revealed that the next-gen iOS will be available for people to download on September 20. The new iPadOS 15 will also follow the lead. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 in pics- Slim bezel display, durable body, new features

The announcement was made via a press release and not yesterday's launch event. If you are an iPhone user, here are the details you need to check out.

iOS 15 public release date announced

The dedicated iOS 15 also mentions the official release date. As one would already know, the new iOS version will bring along a number of features for users.

There will be a number of new features for FaceTime and the most prominent one is SharePlay. It will allow people to watch and listen to content and share screens with others. Although, it won’t be available s part of the first version. Other FaceTime features include Portrait mode, Spatial audio, and more. Then you can also invite Android or Windows to join a FaceTime call.

There’s also the new Focus mode that will help users draw a line between their professional and personal life. You will be able to choose the apps that you would like to get notifications from and others won’t disturb you when you are focused.

iOS 15 also has a Live Text feature that will help people perform various actions (calling, messaging and more) by selecting the text in photos.

The update will also include new redesigned notifications, new Maps, an all-new Weather app, Safari features including extensions, iCloud+, and more. Features for the Photos app, Health app, and more will also be available. And as usual, there will be more privacy-centric features too.

To reiterate, iOS 15 will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Once available, you will be able to download the update by heading to the Settings > General > Software Update.