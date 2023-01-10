comscore Apple is making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip for iPhones: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Is Reportedly Making Its Own Wi Fi Bluetooth And Cellular Chip By Dropping Broadcom
News

Apple is reportedly making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip by dropping Broadcom

News

We may see an Apple-made Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip - all-in-one - in a couple of years.

Highlights

  • Apple is working on its own chip having Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular.
  • Apple may be planning to drop Broadcom, after Qualcomm to save some cost.
  • Apple is said to also switch to its in-house 5G modems by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple is working on its own connectivity chips for upcoming iPhones, as noted by Bloomberg. This could be an effort to save some cost while also opting for complete in-house making by dropping Broadcom – its current chip supplier, in addition to Qualcomm. Also Read - Apple might not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

Apple to go for in-house chips for its devices

Apple iPhones use different chips and modems made by two major companies – Broadcom and Qualcomm. The former makes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets, while the latter builds 5G modems. Also Read - Apple may launch its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, ahead of WWDC in June

However, Apple isn’t doing well with Qualcomm, as you’d expect after the legal battle, back in 2019. Owing to this, the Californian Giant acquired Intel’s modem business in the same year. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to send invisible messages in iMessage

With that sorted, Apple was expected to bring its own 5G modems this year, but that’s not happening as per news. That plan’s getting delayed to late 2024 or early 2025.

This clearly indicates that Apple has dropped Qualcomm, almost. Although, Qualcomm is expecting a fair share of business for Apple this year, at least.

Next comes Broadcom, which supplies Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips to Apple. Apple is reportedly working on its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for its devices. We are also expected to see a complete connectivity chip with Wi-fi, Bluetooth, and cellular (5G) – all-in-one.

When has Apple planned the in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips? That’s unclear for now. But as mentioned above, the in-house 5G modems may arrive sometime late next year.

In other news, Apple has kept its primary focus on the long-rumored mixed reality a.k.a AR/VR headset. A new report revealed that it could arrive under the name – Reality Pro. The launch of the headset could be as early as June or before, that’s ahead of WWDC 2023.

Following this, Apple, as usual, will introduce the iPhone 15 lineup likely in Q4. We are expected to get four iPhones, all supporting Dynamic Island and featuring a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2023 7:52 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched
Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

News

Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings

News

Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings

Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Apps

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple is reportedly making its own all-in-one connectivity chip

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, 7 more cities

Oppo A56s with 90Hz display launched but you can't buy it in India yet

Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?