Apple is working on its own connectivity chips for upcoming iPhones, as noted by Bloomberg. This could be an effort to save some cost while also opting for complete in-house making by dropping Broadcom – its current chip supplier, in addition to Qualcomm. Also Read - Apple might not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

Apple to go for in-house chips for its devices

Apple iPhones use different chips and modems made by two major companies – Broadcom and Qualcomm. The former makes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets, while the latter builds 5G modems. Also Read - Apple may launch its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, ahead of WWDC in June

However, Apple isn’t doing well with Qualcomm, as you’d expect after the legal battle, back in 2019. Owing to this, the Californian Giant acquired Intel’s modem business in the same year. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to send invisible messages in iMessage

With that sorted, Apple was expected to bring its own 5G modems this year, but that’s not happening as per news. That plan’s getting delayed to late 2024 or early 2025.

This clearly indicates that Apple has dropped Qualcomm, almost. Although, Qualcomm is expecting a fair share of business for Apple this year, at least.

Next comes Broadcom, which supplies Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips to Apple. Apple is reportedly working on its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips for its devices. We are also expected to see a complete connectivity chip with Wi-fi, Bluetooth, and cellular (5G) – all-in-one.

When has Apple planned the in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips? That’s unclear for now. But as mentioned above, the in-house 5G modems may arrive sometime late next year.

In other news, Apple has kept its primary focus on the long-rumored mixed reality a.k.a AR/VR headset. A new report revealed that it could arrive under the name – Reality Pro. The launch of the headset could be as early as June or before, that’s ahead of WWDC 2023.

Following this, Apple, as usual, will introduce the iPhone 15 lineup likely in Q4. We are expected to get four iPhones, all supporting Dynamic Island and featuring a USB Type-C port.