Apple is expected to have a busy time starting from this fall to the beginning of 2023. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch a slew of products during this time span. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these devices will include four new iPhone 14 series models, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, new M2/M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of AirPods Pro Buds, a new HomePod and a refreshed and upgraded Apple TV.

Apple 2023 expected lineup

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 series is likely to include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be powered by the A16 chip and support the Always-On display feature. These models are likely to come with a 48MP primary sensor, a pill-shaped notch for Face ID, and a punch-hole selfie camera. The standard iPhone 14, on the other hand, is likely to come with the A15 chip that already powers iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

New iPad models

The report further adds that Apple will also introduce new M2-powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models towards the end of this year. The company might launch 14-inch and 15-inch iPad models in the next year or two. We might also see a new entry-level iPad with an A14 chip, 5G and USB-C connectivity.

New Apple Watch lineup

This year, the tech giant is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models globally. These models might include Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE and a “rugged” Apple Watch. Out of these the Watch Series 8 is likely to be powered by the same chip as the predecessor. Watch SE is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset.

New MacBook models

As per the Bloomberg report, Apple will launch the following Macs in the coming months.

an M2 Mac mini

an M2 Pro Mac mini

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

Apple TV, HomePod

As per the report, we might also witness a new Apple TV powered by an A14 chip and larger RAM. It might also come with “additional gaming capabilities”. As for the HomePod, the new model might come with a similar design and size as the predecessor along with the same level of performance as the original HomePod that debuted back in 2018. It might come with an S8 chip, refreshed display and support for “multi-touch functionality.”