comscore Apple is likely to launch a slew of new products very soon: M2-powered Macs, iPhone 14 and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Is Rumoured To Launch A Flood Of New Products This Year All You Need To Know
News

Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

News

Apple is rumored to launch a bunch of new products between this fall and the beginning of 2023. These products include new iPad models, Macs, HomePod and more.

Apple WWDC 2022 Date announced

Apple is expected to have a busy time starting from this fall to the beginning of 2023. The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch a slew of products during this time span. As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these devices will include four new iPhone 14 series models, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, new M2/M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of AirPods Pro Buds, a new HomePod and a refreshed and upgraded Apple TV. Also Read - Captain America Chris Evans says goodbye to his iPhone 6s with a touching tribute

Apple 2023 expected lineup

Apple iPhone 14 series Also Read - Patna High Court issues tender to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series is likely to include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be powered by the A16 chip and support the Always-On display feature. These models are likely to come with a 48MP primary sensor, a pill-shaped notch for Face ID, and a punch-hole selfie camera. The standard iPhone 14, on the other hand, is likely to come with the A15 chip that already powers iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Also Read - Apple dominates list of top 10 best-selling smartphones, followed by Samsung, Xiaomi

New iPad models

The report further adds that Apple will also introduce new M2-powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models towards the end of this year. The company might launch 14-inch and 15-inch iPad models in the next year or two. We might also see a new entry-level iPad with an A14 chip, 5G and USB-C connectivity.

New Apple Watch lineup

This year, the tech giant is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models globally. These models might include Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE and a “rugged” Apple Watch. Out of these the Watch Series 8 is likely to be powered by the same chip as the predecessor. Watch SE is expected to be powered by the S8 chipset.

New MacBook models

As per the Bloomberg report, Apple will launch the following Macs in the coming months.

  • an M2 Mac mini
  • an M2 Pro Mac mini
  • M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros
  • the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

Apple TV, HomePod

As per the report, we might also witness a new Apple TV powered by an A14 chip and larger RAM. It might also come with “additional gaming capabilities”. As for the HomePod, the new model might come with a similar design and size as the predecessor along with the same level of performance as the original HomePod that debuted back in 2018. It might come with an S8 chip, refreshed display and support for “multi-touch functionality.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more
Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Mobiles

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Spotify introduces 'community' feature that will tell what your friends are listening

Apps

Spotify introduces 'community' feature that will tell what your friends are listening

Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 8,000

Photo Gallery

Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 8,000

Google cautions against new Hermit spyware targeting Android, iOS users

News

Google cautions against new Hermit spyware targeting Android, iOS users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple expected to launch iPhone 14 series, thee Apple Watches and more

BEST bus stops now offer e-bike for last-mile connectivity

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Without being seen How to see WhatsApp status

How to hide profile Picture and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version

Features

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval

News

Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video

Features

Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video
Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

News

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999