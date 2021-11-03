SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 06: The Apple logo sign on the San Francisco Apple store is turned off in memory of Steve Jobs on October 6, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Jobs, 56, passed away yesterday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976 and is credited, along with Steve Wozniak, with marketing the world's first personal computer in addition to the popular iPod, iPhone and iPad. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for iPhone that can detect car crash and dial 911 automatically. A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple is planning to roll out the car crash feature next year. Google’s Pixel smartphones already come with a Personal Safety app that includes a feature to call for help whenever it detects car crashes. This feature is also available in car services including GM’s OnStar, Subaru’s Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro with 27-inch mini LED display, M1 Max chip to launch in 2022

In case your car is not equipped with such a feature, but you do have an iPhone, the handset will do the job. According to Apple, the rise in unsafe smartphone usage in cars has made its way for integration systems like CarPlay and Android Auto, the former appearing in nearly 80 percent of new vehicles in 2020. Also Read - Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

Building the car crash feature into iPhone along with CarPlay could bolster Apple’s rumoured IronHeart project to connect its phone with car settings in the same way HomeKit controls smart speakers and lighting.

For the unversed, the company is expected to launch iPhone SE 3 next year. Earlier reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will offer iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded onto the Home button similar to the predecessor.

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently available at a price starting at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The price of the phone goes up to Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model.

Additionally, Apple has cut back on iPad production to meet the requirements of iPhone 13 components. Just like other tech giants, Apple is also hit badly by global supply chain constraints.