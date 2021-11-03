comscore Apple is testing car crash detection feature for iPhones, suggests report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple is testing car crash detection feature for iPhones, suggests report
News

Apple is testing car crash detection feature for iPhones, suggests report

News

According to Apple, the rise in unsafe smartphone usage in cars has made its way for integration systems like CarPlay and Android Auto, the former appearing in nearly 80 percent of new vehicles in 2020.

Americans Mourn Passing Of Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 06: The Apple logo sign on the San Francisco Apple store is turned off in memory of Steve Jobs on October 6, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Jobs, 56, passed away yesterday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976 and is credited, along with Steve Wozniak, with marketing the world's first personal computer in addition to the popular iPod, iPhone and iPad. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature for iPhone that can detect car crash and dial 911 automatically. A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple is planning to roll out the car crash feature next year. Google’s Pixel smartphones already come with a Personal Safety app that includes a feature to call for help whenever it detects car crashes. This feature is also available in car services including GM’s OnStar, Subaru’s Starlink, and Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro with 27-inch mini LED display, M1 Max chip to launch in 2022

Apple, Apple VR headset, Apple device, Oculus, VR, Facebook Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

In case your car is not equipped with such a feature, but you do have an iPhone, the handset will do the job. According to Apple, the rise in unsafe smartphone usage in cars has made its way for integration systems like CarPlay and Android Auto, the former appearing in nearly 80 percent of new vehicles in 2020. Also Read - Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

Building the car crash feature into iPhone along with CarPlay could bolster Apple’s rumoured IronHeart project to connect its phone with car settings in the same way HomeKit controls smart speakers and lighting.

For the unversed, the company is expected to launch iPhone SE 3 next year. Earlier reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will offer iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded onto the Home button similar to the predecessor.

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which roughly translates to Rs 38,600. In India, it could be priced slightly on the higher side. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently available at a price starting at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The price of the phone goes up to Rs 44,900 for the 128GB storage model.

Additionally, Apple has cut back on iPad production to meet the requirements of iPhone 13 components. Just like other tech giants, Apple is also hit badly by global supply chain constraints.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
News
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
Zoom begins showing ads for select free users

Apps

Zoom begins showing ads for select free users

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

How To

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

News

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
Apple to launch iMac Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the first half of 2022

News

Apple to launch iMac Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro chips in the first half of 2022
Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS

News

Microsoft researchers alert Apple about a security bug in macOS
Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13

News

Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13
iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

News

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Emotes: Baby Shark से लेकर Mythos Four तक, बेहद खास हैं ये 5 इमोट्स

BGMI में लॉग-इन करने के लिए जरूरी होगा Facebook ऐप, Krafton ने बताई ये वजह

Free Fire का Rafael कैरेक्टर देता है HITMAN वाली वाइब्स, स्नाइपर चलाने वालों के लिए है बेस्ट

Lenovo कर रहा एक और डुअल स्क्रीन लैपटॉप पर काम, Stylus को करेगा सपोर्ट

सबसे कम कीमत में मिल रहा iPhone 12 Pro, जानें नई कीमत और ऑफर

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
News
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021
Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers