Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

It seems that Apple is working on a new version of the iPad Air that could be available with a more affordable price tag than expected. A new report from DigiTimes says that Apple is accelerating its supply chain to produce a new lineup of iPad Air devices that might be launched this year. It is rumored to offer the latest technology at an affordable price segment. The strategy seems to be similar to that of the iPhone SE 2020. Also Read - Apple could be working on two-way wireless charging cases

Price, features (expected)

According to rumors, the alleged Apple iPad Air 2020 would launch with a 10.8-inch screen and A13 Bionic processor, compared to its predecessor. Moreover, the new iPad Air 2020 is said to cost around $500 (approximately Rs 37,500). However, the price factor is still just a rough guess and could change up to any minute before the official launch. Also Read - Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron to set up plant in India; check details

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Old rumors suggested that the iPad Air 2020 would finally put aside the lightning port and adopt the USB Type-C port. It may also have narrower frames. At the moment, it is unknown whether this tablet will be equipped with a TouchID fingerprint reader (like its predecessor) or a face recognition sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi saw 48% decline in shipments in Q2, Realme dropped to fifth in India smartphone market

These rumors are in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s previous report. He asserted that Apple has plans to release a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020, with an 8.5-inch iPad going on sale next year (in the first half of 2021). He also speculates that Apple will include a 20-watt fast charging adapter with both the iPads.

Apple is likely to introduce the new iPad Air model at the September 2020 keynote. During this conference, the company will also present the new iPhone 12-series. The lineup likely consists of four devices, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.