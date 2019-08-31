comscore Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Is this going to be Apple's one more thing at the September 10 iPhone launch event?

  • Published: August 31, 2019 1:58 PM IST
Apple Tile Accessory

Photo: MacRumors

Apple is set to take on Tile, the accessory that helps users keep track of their personal belongings. The iPhone maker is said to be working on a Tile-like accessory suggests an internal build of iOS 13. The internal build contains an image of this purported accessory and it is likely to come in a circular shape. Like Tile, the accessory will be small and sport an Apple logo in the center. It will similar to other Bluetooth trackers and will remind its users about their keys, wallets and backpacks.

The image shared by MacRumors citing an internal iOS 13 build could be a mockup or a placeholder. There is a possibility that the final design of the device will vary at least slightly. The image also looks similar to the one shared by 9to5Mac in June. Guilherme Rambo was the first to reveal Apple‘s plans to introduce a Bluetooth accessory in April. The new report confirms that the tags are codenamed “B389” within Apple. There are reportedly many strings that giveaway the purpose of the product.

apple, apple tile, tile, bluetooth tracker

“Tag your everyday items with B389 and never lose them again,” reads one of the strings. The tags will also be closely integrated with the new Find My app in iOS 13. The new app merged Apple’s previous Find My iPhone and Find My Friends app into one. The internal beta of iOS 13 shows a new “Items” tab in the Find My app. This could be used to track the location of your personal belongings. Like Tile, Apple users will get a notification when they are separated from a tagged item.

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Also Read

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Users will also be able to tap a button in the Find My app to force Apple’s tag to emit an audible chime to locate the lost item. The tag itself might have an option to locate the phone. The report notes that there will “safe locations” where the user will not be notified if the item is left in these locations. Based on iOS 13 settings, users will also be able to share the location of these items with friends and family members.

The code also shows that users will be able to place an attached tag to “Lost Mode” when they are unable to find an item. If another iPhone user find that lost item, they will be able to view contact info for the item’s owner. They will also be able to contact them by phone or text message. This does seem like Apple taking advantage of its large user base to make the accessory a true IoT product. There will also be augmented reality component to the tracker. The accessory will use a removable button cell, normally found in watches and Tile tracker.

Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10; company sends official invites

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10; company sends official invites

MacRumors further notes that this internal build is from June and Apple might drop the “Items” tab altogether. Apple has announced its next hardware event on September 10 where it is expected to launch three new iPhone. There are also rumors of a new Apple Watch and AirPods. The question is whether this accessory becomes the one more thing at this event.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 31, 2019 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked
News
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

News

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service

News

Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service

Google Doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Amrita Pritam

News

Google Doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Amrita Pritam

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

News

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs

News

Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

News

Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है 2,100 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

Tecno Spark Go vs Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Mi Super Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Xiaomi Mi A2 लॉन्च प्राइस से 7500 रुपये मिल रहा है सस्ता

Google ने Amrita Pritam की 100वीं बर्थ एनिवर्सरी पर बनाया शानदार Doodle

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
News
Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update
OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report

News

OnePlus 7T to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+: Report
Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service

News

Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service