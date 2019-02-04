comscore
Apple issues an apology for the Group FaceTime bug; says that the update will come this week

This report comes days after a number of lawsuits were filed against Apple around the Group FaceTime calling bug.

  Published: February 4, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Source: Chris Velazco/Twitter

Apple has issued a formal apology to its users addressing the recent Group FaceTime bug along with a new estimate about the rollout of the patch. According to a recent statement, the company added that the patch will roll out this week and the company has already patched its internal servers to fix the problem. This statement and report come just about a week after the bug gained media attention. As a response, the company has already disabled the Group FaceTime feature on its service. This means that after the patch, the company will bring back the feature to its users.

The company issued the apology and a timeline on the patch while talking to 9to5Mac. According to the report, the company added, “We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple’s servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week. We thank the Thompson family for reporting the bug.” The Thompson family that Apple is referring to in the statement is the one that initially discovered the bug about a week before everyone and even tried to report it to the company.

Continuing the statement, Apple went ahead to state, “We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this process.” The company reiterated that it was quick to disable the feature after confirming the problem and it is “committed to improving” the way users can report problems to the company. Apple added that it takes “the security” of its products and services “extremely seriously”.

The improvements in bug reporting part of the statement are to address the slow response that the company demonstrated after the Thompson family tried to highlight the problem. The family tried to gain the attention of Apple with multiple emails, social media posts, and even a YouTube video. As reported previously, the family even went ahead and made an Apple Developers Account to report the issue. This report comes days after a number of lawsuits were filed against the company around the Group FaceTime calling bug.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2019 10:35 AM IST

