Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

Apple's TikTok account has official verified badge (blue tick) on the platform without any video.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Apple has supposedly created an official account on popular short video-sharing platform TikTok but is yet to post anything from the verified handle. Apple’s account can be accessed through the username @apple on the TikTok website and within the TikTok app. Also Read - Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

The account (@apple) is relatively new and it has only 4340 followers by the time of writing this article and as of now, Apple has posted no videos to the account. Apple can use TikTok to reinforce the #ShotoniPhone campaign, which can be considered a success on Instagram where Apple has over 23 million followers, 9To5Mac reported on Thursday. Also Read - TikTok New Feature : टिकटॉक में जल्द जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर, पेरेंट्स को मिलेंगे ये कंट्रोल

TikTok is primarily focused on entertaining videos, Apple can definitely share content that has been shot and edited with the iPhone. Another possibility is that the company could use its TikTok account as a business account, much like it uses its Twitter account. Meanwhile, Apple has already been running ads on the TikTok service, so the account could also be related to its advertising efforts. Also Read - TikTok hacked: Popular short-video app hacked by 2 developers to display security vulnerabilities

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Apple announced that it is expanding Apple Music streaming service to 52 additional countries. Now, the Apple Music will be available to 167 countries in total with its collection of over 60 million songs. Not just that, the company has also extended support for the App Store along with Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud to 20 more countries.

Apple Music started out with more than hundred countries but this is the first big expansion since launch. In its 167 markets, Apple Music now included 25 new African countries. The company is offering subscription as low as $3 to $11 monthly, with a six-month free trial period in the new countries.

