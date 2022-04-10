Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

Apple is reportedly working on an accessory that could solve the charging woes for all its customers for good. According to a report by MacRumours, the company accidentally leaked the schematics of a 35W charger, likely powered by gallium nitride (GaN), on its website. Also Read - How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone, Apple Watch

The support page that was on Apple’s website for a brief period of time makes a mention of an unreleased 35W charger. What makes this charger special compared to all other power chargers that the company has released so far is that instead of having a single port, this charger has two ports. This means that Apple device owners can charge two devices using this charger simultaneously. Also Read - Apple to host its World Wide Design Conference from June 6 to June 10

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device,” Apple wrote on its support page. Also Read - Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max prices increased in India: Check new pricing

The document also revealed that Apple’s 35W charger would require an input of 100–240V /1.0A and that it would provide an output of 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A.

The publication notes that this 35W charger ‘would be enough to charge multiple iPhones, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch, or a bunch of other combinations of accessories at the same time.

Predicted last month that a new charger of about 30W would come in 2022. Components are nearing mass production, and this year’s shipment estimation could reach 2-3M units.https://t.co/Xb2keIGYSQ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 9, 2022

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro Max supports a fast charging speed of 27W. With this USB-C wall adapter, Apple device users will be able to charge an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an accessory such as Apple Watch simultaneously.

Interestingly, the development comes shortly after noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo made a similar prediction earlier this year. That said, Apple hasn’t shared if it plans to release this charger or not. So, it remains to be seen when Apple will officially launch this charger.