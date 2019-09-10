comscore iPhone 11 launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, price, release date
News

Apple iPhone 11 launch event highlights: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, new iPad launched

News

The iPhone 11 series launch is set for today. If you are unable to watch the live streaming, follow our live updates for real-time coverage.

  • Updated: September 11, 2019 12:27 AM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Finally, the day is here. Apple will be putting all the leaks and rumors to bed as it will officially announce three new iPhones. From what we know so far, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones are likely to go official. Apple Watch 5 is also expected to be announced at the event today.

Expected specifications

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel. The iPhone XR successor will offer an LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to pack Apple’s A13 chipset under the hood. Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones could come with a triple-camera system on the rear side.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

Live stream details

Apple Keynote Event 2019 is all set to kick off at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. As usual, Apple will be live streaming the event on its website. You will be able to watch it on Safari Browser on your Mac, iPhones and iPads. But, for the first time, Apple will also be live streaming the event on YouTube and you can catch all the action live.

However, if you are unable to watch the live streaming for some reason, we’ve got you covered. You can follow our live blog below and follow the event announcements as and when they happen.

iPhone 11 launch: LIVE updates as follows

 

 

Story Timeline

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:27 am

Lastly, Apple also announced its latest iPhones. There are three new devices – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Prices for the iPhone 11 start at Rs 64,900.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:18 am

Apple also announced its newest 10.2-inch iPad. It comes with iPadOS onboard, and supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. Prices start at Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi only variant, and go up to Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi+Cellular variant. It will be available in select countries starting later this month.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:16 am

Apple Watch Series 5 launched tonight with an Always On Display and much more. The new Watch is set to soon come to India. Prices start at Rs 40,900 for the GPS version, and go up to Rs 49,900 for the Cellular variant.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:15 am

Apple Arcade will boast a lot of games that won’t be available anywhere else. Apple Arcade will be available via the App Store starting September 19. Subscription will again cost you Rs 99 per month.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:13 am

Apple TV+ launches in India, with the first shows airing from November 1. Subscription will cost Rs 99 per month.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:12 am

A quick recap of everything Apple announced tonight.

Sambit Satpathy September 11, 201912:07 am

Price time.
iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999
iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099.
They will ship starting September 20.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:51 pm

The new iPhone 11 Pro feature a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a wide-angle camera with f/1.8 lens, a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and an ultra-wide-angle with 120-degree field of view f/2.0

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:49 pm

The iPhone 11 Pro gets up to four hours longer battery. iPhone 11 Pro Max gets up to five hours more battery. There’s also an 18W fast charger bundled in the box.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:43 pm

The new iPhone 11 Pros will be available in Midnight green, space gray, silver / white, and gold colors.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:42 pm

There are two variants. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch display. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5-inch display. These are Super Retina OLED Displays with 2 million to 1 contrast, 1200nits of brightness. 15 percent more energy efficient.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:39 pm

And now, Apple announces the iPhone 11 Pro!

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:37 pm

Apple iPhone 11 prices start from $699.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:35 pm

Talking of battery life, Apple claims that the iPhone 11 has 1 hour longer battery than the iPhone XR.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:30 pm

Powering the new iPhones is the next-generation A13 Bionic chipset. Claimed to be the fastest CPU on a smartphone.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:28 pm

Apple claims that the new iPhones are capable of capturing the highest quality video on a smartphone.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:26 pm

The cameras support a much improved Portrait Mode (also works with pets), and a new Night Mode.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:23 pm

The new iPhones boast an all-new dual-camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:21 pm

iPhone 11 comes in a bunch of new colors – Purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:20 pm

And yes, it is called Apple iPhone 11.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:17 pm

Now, it is time for the Apple iPhones.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:15 pm

Apple is keeping the Watch Series 3 alive. It will now be available for only $199

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:14 pm

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models prices start at $399. Cellular models prices start at $499. These will start shipping from September 20.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:13 pm

Apple Watch Series 5 comes in silver, gold, space gray. There’s a natural brushed titanium and brushed space black variant as well. And a new white ceramic model, as rumored.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:11 pm

There’s also a new Compass app for the Apple Watch.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:09 pm

Even with the Always On Display, Apple claims the Apple Watch will still offer 18 hour battery life.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:09 pm

The Apple Watch now features an Always On Retina Display. You will now be able to always see the watch face and the complications.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201911:08 pm

Apple announces Apple Watch Series 5.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:59 pm

Now time for the Apple Watch.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:59 pm

Apple announces a new 10.2-inch iPad. Under the hood is an A10 Fusion Chip, and supports a full-size keyboard. Prices to start at $329.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:52 pm

Yes, there’s a new iPad!

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:50 pm

Now, it is time for Apple iPads.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:50 pm

Good news! If you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you get free Apple TV+ subscription for one year.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:49 pm

Apple TV+ will launch with its first shows airing on November 1. It too costs $4.99 per month for the entire family.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:46 pm

Trailer time for a new TV show called “See”. Starring Jason Momoa.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:45 pm

Apple is promising some great TV shows, including The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and more. Cook says that the trailer for The Morning Show is one of the most-watched trailers for any new television show ever.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:43 pm

Apple Arcade will be available starting September 19 in 150 countries around the world. It will cost you $4.99 per month for the whole family.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:41 pm

Another game demo, and this time it is Sayonara Wild Hearts. This game is described as a “playable music video.”

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:40 pm

Two great demos of games that will be exclusively available via Apple Arcade.

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:33 pm

Starting with the App Store

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:33 pm

“We have a huge morning planned for you, with some truly big announcements,” Tim Cook. This sounds promising!

Sambit Satpathy September 10, 201910:32 pm

And Tim Cook is on stage to kick things off…

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:31 pm

The event has kicked off with a trademark video. This time the animated video seems to be outlining all the major Apple products.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:28 pm

The tempo of the music is ramping out as we are minutes after from the start.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:25 pm

We are about five minutes out from the launch event.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:25 pm

The company is also expected to launch new products including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, updates to the iMac Pro, Apple Tile, new HomePod, and more.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:22 pm

In addition, Apple is also expected to launch the next Apple Watch, new iPad devices, upgraded Macs, and more.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:22 pm

As mentioned in our past reports, the company is planning to launch its latest iPhone 2019 series at the launch event.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:17 pm

We will bring everything new to you directly from the event from the next two hours.

Rehan Hooda September 10, 201910:16 pm

Hello everyone, Welcome to our Apple iPhone 2019 launch event LIVE blog.

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 9:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 11, 2019 12:27 AM IST

