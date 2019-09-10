Finally, the day is here. Apple will be putting all the leaks and rumors to bed as it will officially announce three new iPhones. From what we know so far, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones are likely to go official. Apple Watch 5 is also expected to be announced at the event today.

Expected specifications

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel. The iPhone XR successor will offer an LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to pack Apple’s A13 chipset under the hood. Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones could come with a triple-camera system on the rear side.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

Live stream details

Apple Keynote Event 2019 is all set to kick off at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. As usual, Apple will be live streaming the event on its website. You will be able to watch it on Safari Browser on your Mac, iPhones and iPads. But, for the first time, Apple will also be live streaming the event on YouTube and you can catch all the action live.

However, if you are unable to watch the live streaming for some reason, we’ve got you covered. You can follow our live blog below and follow the event announcements as and when they happen.

iPhone 11 launch: LIVE updates as follows

Story Timeline