Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

Apple has now started featuring in the rumour mill for the launch of its future iPad. The Cupertino tech major is now expected to introduce the 2022 iPad with OLED displays, making a switch from LCD screens. Also Read - iPhone 13 OLED display made by Samsung, LG hit production lines for possible September launch

An OLED iPad will be a first for Apple and will be in addition to the micro-LED display that was introduced with the 2022 iPad Pro. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - iPhone 13 series to come with sensor-shift stabilisation: What this means?

2022 iPad to get OLED screen

As per a report by ETNews, Apple is planning to adopt OLED screens for some of the iPad models, starting in 2022. However, there’s no word on which model will come with an OLED display. Chances are that it will be the mid-range iPad Air. Also Read - Top iPhone models to buy at different price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

It is also suggested that both Apple and the display providers have “agreed on production and delivery.”

For the uninitiated, Apple currently includes OLED screens in iPhones and its smartwatches, which is supplied by Samsung and LG. This relationship is expected to continue as both these South Korean companies are expected to provide the OLED screens for the future iPads too.

To recall, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the same back in March. It was suggested that while the high-end iPad will go for a mini-LED screen, the other iPad models will move to OLED displays. Mini-LED displays could reach the future MacBook Pro too.

The switch will help Apple provide people with better display quality with deeper blacks and higher contrast.

However, other details on the future iPads remain unknown. There are chances that a switch in the display type might also call for a different design with more colour options in the pipeline.

That said, as we don’t have anything concrete available, we need to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for Apple to release some details on the same. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned to this space.