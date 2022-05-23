comscore Apple might launch new version of HomePod with support for lossless audio, Dolby Atmos and more
Apple might finally launch a new HomePod later this year or in 2023: All we know so far

News

Apple's upcoming HomePod might not come with a major design overhaul and look similar to its previous generations.

apple homepod

Apple discontinued its first-gen smart speaker HomePod (priced at Rs 19,990) back in 2021. The tech giant is expected to launch a new version of its HomePod later this year or early in 2023. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed a few details of the rumoured smart speaker, including its design, chipset and features. Also Read - Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Apple HomePod expected features

Apple’s rumoured smart speaker is likely to look just like its previous generations. According to Kuo, “there may not be much innovation in hardware design”. It is unknown if the said HomePod will be the successor of the HomePod original or HomePod Mini. Going by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming smart speaker will be a combo between Apple TV, the smart speaker, and a FaceTime device. Also Read - Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

As per his statement, “Apple does appear to recognize this, and it’s developing a combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera home hub device for release around 2023. Will that version finally improve Apple’s offering in the living room? Only time will tell. But if the next big revamp doesn’t go well, it might be time for Apple to consider putting the Apple TV on the same shelf as other living room products like the iPod HiFi and high-end HomePod.” Also Read - Audi adds Apple Music integration for 2022 models in 'THESE' countries

In terms of features, Apple’s upcoming HomePod is likely to come with support for AirPlay 2, Lossless audio and Dolby Atmos along with “deeper integration with all Apple devices”.

Apple HomePod expected price

The upcoming Apple smart speaker is likely to be priced around $200-$300 (Approx Rs 15,000-23,000), reported 9to5Mac. This will be costlier than the HomePod Mini which is priced in India at Rs 9,990.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 12:28 PM IST

