Apple most likely to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023, hints Kuo

Apple has been featuring in the rumour mill for its first foldable iPhone for quite some time. In addition to the existing rumour thread, we have new details that give us more information on the foldable phone's launch time, features, and more.

The source of this information is the famous analyst Mini-Chi Kuo, hence, we can expect them to have some weight. Here are the details.

Foldable iPhone launch time revealed, yet again

As per Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the first foldable iPhone is most likely to launch in 2023, which means we need to wait for some time to get hold of the same. The information is based on an "industry survey" and reveals that Apple's shipment of its foldable phones will reach 15 to 20 million units.

The new report corroborates the previous report (by the same source), which hinted at the Apple device’s arrival at around the same time.

Apart from this, the report highlights some of the features and specs of the unnamed foldable iPhone. It is suggested that it could span 8-inch and come with a WQD+ flexible OLED display with Samsung Display providing the main screen components for it. The DDI display controller will be from Samsung Foundry.

It is further suggested that the Cupertino tech major could use a silver nanowire touch solution for the foldable iPhone’s screen so as to have an edge over Samsung‘s Y-Octa display and will prove helpful for future foldable devices that can have multiple folds, “rollable, medium to large size display, and durability.”

The nanowire tech is currently being used for the HomePod.

What to expect from a foldable iPhone?

While we lack official information, we do have some rumours to look at. It is suggested that the foldable iPhone, allegedly called the iPhone Flip, could come with a clamshell design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This means it will fold horizontally.

Past rumour has also suggested that the phone could come in funky colour options, taking cues from the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12. This will most likely be to attract a younger audience. There are chances the device might be priced reasonably, although, the odds are not in the favour of this.

To get a better idea of this, we need more information from Apple and we will keep you updated once we get some. Hence, stay tuned for further details.