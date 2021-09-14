Apple unveils iPhone 13 mini with premium specs, better battery: Specs, price, availability and more

The iPhone 13 mini has been launched in funky colour options including pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities. The iPhone 13 mini starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the base model. Pre-orders of iPhone 13 mini in India start from September 17, and the shipping begins later this month from September 24. Interested buyers will be able to grab the model through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest variant in the new iPhone 13 series has been launched at the Apple September Event 2021 on Tuesday. The cheaper variant among the four, the new iPhone 13 Mini gets a 5.40-inch Retina display, and runs the latest iOS 15.

The headlining feature of the new Apple flagship phone is the satellite communications compatibility courtesy of the customised Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip. Some other aspects include- improved dual cameras, and new colour shades. Here are the specs, price, availability details of the new iPhone 13 Mini.

iPhone 13 Mini global price, availability

iPhone 13 mini starts at a cheaper price of $699 for the base model, which is $100 cheaper than the iPhone 13. India price of the iPhone 13 mini is yet to be announced.

iPhone 13 Mini features, specifications

iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Retina display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 range comes with satellite communications capability. Although the feature is restricted to select markets. For the uninitiated, the feature basically allows transmitting short emergency texts, and SOS distress signals.

Moving on, the new iPhone is powered by Apple’s custom A15 Bionic chip that is cited to boost performance, and bring improved battery life. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 Mini gets a dual camera setup with larger apertures. The phone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The ultra-wide lens has autofocus, which is first in the iPhone lineup. For selfies, the small notch on the phone houses a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The iPhone 13 Mini runs on iOS 15 and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone promises better battery backup courtesy of the new chipset.

Connectivity options on the iPhone 13 Mini include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-SIM support, GPS, NFC, Lightning port, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor. Last but not the least, the new Apple iPhone 13 Mini will be available in Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), and White colour options.