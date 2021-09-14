Apple launches premium iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max globally: Specs, price, availability and more

Apple announces the India price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage model. Interested buyers will be able to grab the model through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers. Pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro Max in India start from September 17, and the shipping begins later this month from September 24. Alongside India, these two models of the iPhones will be up for grabs in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions.

iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the premium triple in the new Apple flagship series marked their debut at the Apple California Streaming Event on Tuesday. Also Read - Apple announces India price of iPhone 13 series, starts at a competitive price of Rs 69,900

The new iPhone 13 models come with a host of upgrades from tiny notch high refresh rate panels to big batteries. Here’s all you need to know about the new iPhones. Also Read - Apple unveils iPhone 13 mini with premium specs, better battery: Specs, price, availability and more

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max global price, availability

iPhone 13 Pro has been launched at a starting price of $999 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $ 1099. Preorders begin for these models this Friday and shipping on September 24. India price yet to be out. Also Read - iPhone 13 launched with A15 Bionic chip, smaller notch, longer battery life: Check specs, price

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max features, specs

The new iPhone 13 Pro series design looks identical to the previous iPhone 12 Pro models. Although Apple this time has adopted a new space-saving design to implement bigger batteries. While the regular iPhone 13 retains a similar display to that of the iPhone 12, the Pro models get an LTPO panel with a Dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while the 13 Pro Max gets a bigger 6.7-inch Retina panel. The phones also have an Always-On Display feature available.

That said, the entire iPhone 13 lineup gets satellite communications capability for emergency texts, improved Night Sky mode for better capture of celestial objects, and a new Portrait video mode.

As for internal hardware, the phones equip the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. Notably, the iPhone 13 Pro models are the first in the iPhone lineup to get up to 1TB storage. Apple has used Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem that is expected to offer better 5G performance as the modem combines both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks simultaneously.

As for the optics, both the iPhones get larger f/1.8 apertures on their 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, up from f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer new 6-element ultrawide lenses. The 12-megapixel duo is cited to offer brighter, and improved picture quality. Like the other iPhone 13 variants, the Pro models get improved Night mode, and Cinematic video mode as well. On the software front, the phones run the refined iOS 15.

The phones get a boost in battery backup as well with an 18 percent gain as compared to their predecessors. The new iPhones support 25W wired fast charge, and include reverse wireless charging solution as well.

In terms of colour, iPhone 13 Pro models will arrive in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze option, with the Black shade replacing the Graphite colour option.