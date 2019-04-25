comscore
Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

Apple's channel on YouTube is dedicated to the iPhone-maker's TV app, offering trailers, behind the scenes commentary, interviews, show clips and videos highlighting Apple's own original content efforts, like an Apple TV+ trailer and Carpool Karaoke previews.

In a bid to expand its presence in the competitive content streaming market, Apple has quietly launched the “Apple TV” channel on Google-owned content sharing platform YouTube. Apple’s channel on YouTube is dedicated to the iPhone-maker’s TV app, offering trailers, behind the scenes commentary, interviews, show clips and videos highlighting Apple’s own original content efforts, like an Apple TV+ trailer and Carpool Karaoke previews, MacStories reported on Tuesday.

Every video on the channel appears to be free of advertisements. However, it seems odd that while the channel serves to promote the Apple TV service, its videos by and large aren’t available on that service’s app, the report said.

Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest

Teenager sues Apple for $1 billion, blames Apple's Face ID over false arrest

The behind-the-scenes clips and interviews that are surfacing on Apple TV’s YouTube channel are not even currently available on the Apple TV app, exclusively on YouTube. Similarly, most of the trailers on YouTube are unavailable in the TV app since unreleased films and shows do not exist in Apple TV’s content database.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

As Apple’s redesigned TV app launches in May as part of tvOS 12.3 and iOS 12.3 and Apple gets ready to launch its streaming service TV+ later in 2019, it will be interesting to see what kind of content Apple funnels through this new YouTube channel rather than the TV app itself, the report added.

