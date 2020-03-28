comscore Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool
Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool

The iPhone maker created the app and website with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

  • Published: March 28, 2020 2:03 PM IST
Apple has launched a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone maker created the app and website with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House coronavirus task force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“To help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and a US app in partnership with the CDC,” tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook “As always, the data is yours and your privacy is protected. Stay safe and healthy,” he said.

The app and website are meant to “make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19.” Apple said it is not collecting your answers from the screening tool. “To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you,” said the company.

Google last week launched an educational coronavirus website that contains safety tips and authoritative information about the pandemic. The website, google.com/covid19, is “focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses,” Google said in a statement.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 600,835 cases so far and over 27,417 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 20 lives and has a total of 908 confirmed cases. 176 of the total cases in India are from Kerala, which is now the worst-hit state. The country is now under a lockdown for 21 days.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2020 2:03 PM IST

