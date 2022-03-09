comscore Apple launches iPad Air 2022 with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability in India
The iPad Air continues to live in the same casing as the last generation but the company has introduced it with a new M1 chipset. Apple claims that the iPad Air is twice as fast as a Windows device in the same price range.

iPad Air comes with a 12-megapixel front facing camera

Apple has introduced the new iPad Air at the Peek Performance event. The new tablet from Apple gets a major upgrade in trems of performance. The iPad Air is now powered by the Apple Silicon M1 chipset. This same chip does duty in the previous gen MacBook Air and even the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro. Also Read - iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

The exterior seems similar to the previous generation iPad Air. The Air will be available in space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and blue colours. Also Read - Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

Pricing and Availability

The new Apple iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11. The iPad Air will be available via the Apple online store.

India Prices: Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900. The new iPad Air will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

The iPad Air is powered by the iPadOS 15. The iPadOS 15 will be available as a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new iPad Air starts at Rs 50,783 . The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Rs 9,810, the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Rs 14,310, and the Magic Keyboard for college students at Rs 26,226.

Non-Education Pricing: Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Air for Rs 10,900. The Magic Keyboard of the new iPad Air is available in black and white for Rs 27,900, with layouts for over 30 languages. The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Rs 15,900. The Smart Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Rs 7,500 in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue.

Design

The iPad Air comes with the same “All-Screen Design with the Liquid Retina Display and Touch ID”. The company has provided a 10.9-inch display with 3.8 mullion pixels.  The display of iPad Air can go up to a brightness of 500 nits. The display also has full lamination, a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and an anti-reflective screen coating.

Additionally, the iPad Air will get landscape stereo speakers for a better movie-viewing experience. The Touch ID continues to reside on the top button of iPad Air.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 12:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 12:36 AM IST

