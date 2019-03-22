Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors

Apple has launched new cases for iPhone XS and XS Max along with straps for its Apple Watch lineup of smartwatches in new colors. Apple has introduced new colors for all type of smartphone cases ranging from regular Silicon ones to Leather case and Leather cases that come with a folio. In addition to this, the company has also launched a new Battery case for the iPhone XS into a new “Pink Sand” color. These new color options for the cases, battery case, and watch band come right after the launch of the new second-generation Apple AirPods.

As previously reported, the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS and XS Max was already available in Black and White color options at launch. The new Pink Sand color means that interested buyers have the option to choose from three colors. Talking about the cases, according to a report by The Verge, the silicon cases are now available in Delft Blue, Papaya, and Spearmint colors. The new Apple Watch Sports Bands are available in the same three new colors to match the iPhone cases. According to the announcement, the leather case and the ones with folio come in Cornflower, Sunset, and Lilac colors.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

Moving to the Apple Watch straps, the Sport Loop strap comes in Papaya, Spearmint, Cerulean and Lilac colors. In addition, the Nike Sports Band is available in Black/Hyper Grape, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and Teal Tint/Tropical Twist colors. The Modern Buckle is available in Cornflower, Lilac, and Sunset colors and the Leather Loops are available in Cornflower and Sunset colors.

The Nike Sports Loop is available in Hyper Grape, Teal Tint, Spruce Fog, and Summit White color options. Last but not least, the Leather Double Tour strap is now available in a new Rose Sakura/Craie/Argile color option. These new color options come right after Apple refreshed its iPad Mini and iPad Air lineups along with refreshed versions for its iMacs.