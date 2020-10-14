Apple launches new HomePod mini smart speaker, India price Rs 9,900

on Tuesday unveiled HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family. HomePod mini will be available in white and space grey colours at Rs 9,900. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four iPhone models, new AirPods Studio, and more

"HomePod mini is the ultimate smart speaker for anyone with an Apple device. It works effortlessly with to hand off music, answer calls, or deliver personalised listening suggestions, elevates the sound from , plays music from a , and so much more," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Apple HomePod mini: Price in India, availability

The HomePod Mini will be available at Rs 9,900 in India. It come in two colors – White and Space Grey. The company will start taking pre-orders for it from November 6. The sale will begin starting November 16 via apple.com and Apple Authorised Resellers.

Features and specs

HomePod mini is designed to work with , podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and .

HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience, using computational audio to deliver peak performance.

To achieve big sound out of such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip in HomePod mini works with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time.

The Apple-engineered full-range driver, powered by a neodymium magnet and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

HomePod mini works effortlessly with , making it easy to pick up an incoming call, listen to music on the Mac, or upgrade the TV experience by taking the sound from Apple TV to the next level. When listening to music on iPhone, customers can simply bring their device close to HomePod mini and seamlessly hand off the music without missing a beat.

A new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home, said Apple.

