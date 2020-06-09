Apple launches open-source password manager project

Apple is helping password manager developers to improve the security. The company has launched a new project wherein it has open-sourced tools to help developers in strengthening passwords. Most people prefer using password manager these days. This allows them to secretly login to accounts without needing the password. Also Read - Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

But there are issues with such programs, especially when the password character are not readable. To help solve this problem, Apple has come up with a Password Manager Resources initiative. This mainly comprises of web tools which allows developers to integrate password requirements for websites.

Apple has hosted the details and the code for the project are available on GitHub. Developers are free to use them for their programs to make sure website limitations don't affect the use of password managers. The only condition from Apple is, they have to share their data with the company after incorporating the codes to their program.

Every time a password manager generates a password that isn’t actually compatible with a website. A person not only has a bad experience, but a reason to be tempted to create their own password,” the document points out.

You would notice many websites with poor design to support passwords. Some either work via six-digit codes, or you’ll alphanumeric ones. This becomes a challenge for the password manager to read. And Apple is using its project to simplify the whole structure. With these changes, users will eventually be able to secure their accounts, especially on third-party platforms.

Apple rewards for security issue

This update comes few days after Apple found a major issue with its Sign in feature. A new zero-day vulnerability was recently pointed out in Apple’s “sign in with Apple” authentication page. The vulnerability affects third-party apps that use Apple’s authentication, but do not have any security measures of their own.

The vulnerability would allow attackers to take full control over user accounts on third-party applications. Bhavuk Jain from India shared the findings for the bug with Apple. He was rewarded $100,000 (Rs 75 lakh approx) by the company for making timely submission of the issue.