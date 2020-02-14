Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

Apple has launched ‘Swift Playgrounds’ app for Mac as part of company’s Catalyst app initiative, designed to help bridge the software gap between its macOS and iOS platforms. The app requires no coding knowledge to use and is ideal for students who are just starting out with coding.

“Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning Swift interactive and fun. It requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out. Solve puzzles to master the basics using Swift – a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by the pros to build today’s most popular apps,” the company said in a statement.

Swift Playgrounds is built around a collection of Apple-created lessons, using puzzles and an interactive 3D world. “Now you can make robots do incredible things with code you write yourself. Learn to program-connected devices like the Sphero SPRK+, LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3, and drones by Parrot, and watch them come alive right before your eyes,” the company added. Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available from the Mac App Store and it is a free download.

Meanwhile, we’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about Apple’s upcoming products, especially an Apple iPhone SE successor. The compact iPhone from 2016 was popular for its small form factor and affordable price. With phones like the iPhone XR churning tremendous numbers for Apple since launch, it makes sense that the brand should target the segment again.

Some call the upcoming iPhone the Apple iPhone SE 2. However, there are also some leaks and rumors that mention an Apple iPhone 9. But there is a possibility that both phones are one and the same. The various leaks and rumors we saw regarding the Apple iPhone SE 2 all pointed to one common element. A launch during the first quarter of 2020.

Written with inputs from IANS