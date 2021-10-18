Apple leads global smartphone market profits in the second quarter 2021

Apple seems to have had good yearly growth in the mobile segment. As per the Counterpoint report, the Cupertino tech company raked up the segment and had a robust revenue in the second quarter of 2021. Also Read - Apple Event 2021 LIVE Updates: AirPods 3, MacBook Pro models, more expected

The tech giant has witnessed the biggest profit and revenue generator in the handset business as it captured 75 percent of the overall handset market operating profit in the second quarter of 2021. Also Read - Apple’s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

According to market research firm Counterpoint, Apple also captured 40 percent of the revenue despite contributing a relatively moderate 13 percent to global handset shipments. Also Read - Apple removes a popular Quran app in China: Know reason

“While this performance shows the power of the Apple brand, it is still lower than the peak of Q4 2020 when its revenue share reached a staggering 50 percent, up from 28 percent in Q3 2020, and its profit share reached an unprecedented 86 percent, up from 51 percent in the previous quarter,” the firm said.

“While there was a significant jump in its shipment share, from 9 percent to 17 percent in the same period, the extent of its revenue share reflects the success of its first 5G-enabled iPhone series,” it added.

Samsung, the biggest global smartphone vendor in terms of annual shipments, usually follows Apple in revenue and profit share. There have been two instances when Samsung has failed to generate the second-highest revenue share- Q4 2019 and Q2 2020 when Huawei reached the number two spot.

In terms of profit, however, Samsung has consistently been the number two player for the past several quarters, the report said. Despite relative stability at the top, a major shift in recent quarters was caused by Huawei’s decline following the imposition of US sanctions against it.

Huawei’s fall has been accompanied by the rise of other Chinese OEMs, particularly Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo, which were the biggest revenue generators respectively after Apple and Samsung in Q2 2021. While Xiaomi has done very well in terms of shipments, its performance from a profit point of view has not been as strong.

(With IANS inputs)