Apple likely to bring iMac Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicon in 2022

Apple likely to bring iMac Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicon in the first half of 2022

Apple iMac Pro 27-inch tipped to get M1 Pro chip, a mini LED black bezel display with ProMotion tech, could likely arrive in the first half of 2022.

Image Source: Pexels

Apple’s new iMac lineup could come under the ‘Pro’ moniker and might replace the current iMac 27-inch as per the latest report. The new iMac Pros will purportedly swap the Intel chip with Apple’s latest silicon and are expected to roll out in 2022. Also Read - Apple seeks court to stay part of the Epic Games lawsuit injunction

The latest speculation comes from the renowned Apple leaker Dylan (@dylandkt) who suggests that the iMac Pro 2022 series might implement the same design language as the one on the new MacBook Pro models. The leakster shared details about the upcoming Apple machine on his Twitter including price, specs details. Also Read - Microsoft beats Apple to become the world's most valuable publicly-traded company

Apple iMac Pro 2022 series: Specs, price (rumoured)

Dylan notes that iMac Pro might not be the final name and that might be switched out as the “marketing team can change gears very quickly.” However, the leaker said the upcoming iMacs will be equipped with the new M1 Pro, and M1 Max SoCs that Apple introduced earlier this month. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals chip shortage will further affect iPhone production

The base model of the iMac Pro will likely feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which can be upgraded to a much more capable configuration for professionals. Much like the recently launched MacBook Pros, the new iMac Pro could get an HDMI slot, an SD card reader, and USB Type-C ports. Further, the ethernet port will be placed on the power brick, something we saw on the M1-powered iMac launched earlier this year. Dylan adds that Face ID has been tested on the 2022 iMac Pro.

As for the design, the iMac Pro is said to have black bezels that were ditched on the new iMac with an M1 chip. The leaker tips that the design of the Mac Pro could be more in align with the new 24-inch iMac and Pro Display XDR which means we might witness sharp edges and industrial design. Dylan indicates that the upcoming desktop would have a min-LED panel with ProMotion tech like the one similar to the recent Apple launches. As for the price, the leaker notes that the 2022 Apple iMac could cost starting from $2,000 or more. As for the debut, tipster Ross Young suggested that the all-in-one PC could launch in the first half of 2022, however, Dylan notes that there is a possibility of delay considering chip shortage and other issues.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 9:34 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2021 9:35 AM IST

