comscore Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

News

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter states that Apple’s first mixed reality headset will not be a Mac, iPhone, or iPad replacement.

apple

(Representational Image)

Apple has been reportedly working on its mixed reality and AR headset for some time now. Now, a new report suggests that the company’s new AR/VR headset will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter states that Apple’s first mixed reality headset will not be a Mac, iPhone, or iPad replacement. He instead believes that it will focus on three main areas: gaming, media consumption, and communication. Also Read - iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Also Read - From iPhone SE 5G to new MacBooks to Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what Apple might launch in 2022

To cast your vote for other categories click here

To recall, back in October, Gurman had stated that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will be pricey and will release in 2022. A separate report claimed that Apple’s new mixed reality device could cost at least $3,000 (approximately Rs 2,25,951).

Apple with its first headset is looking to provide users with both AR and VR capabilities. With this, the company expects to provide its users with a high-quality virtual reality gaming experience to its users who will be trying on the technology from the company for the first time.

Separately popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report stated that Apple’s AR headset will have a processor with the same computing power level as the Mac. This means that the headset will be able to operate independently without relying on a Mac or an iPhone. This is what will count as the most significant difference between the Apple AR headset and its competitors.

Kuo also states that the headset will support a slew of comprehensive applications rather than specific applications like its competitors. This will help justify the high price of the headset.

Kuo in his report stated that the headset will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 with two processors. The high end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 chip, and the low end processor will look after sensor-related computing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 8:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Deals
OnePlus Nord 2 is now available at a massive discount: Know details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Deals

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price
Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

News

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

How To

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe
How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Features

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

हिंदी समाचार

सस्ते में आईफोन खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका, Flipkart Sale में iPhone SE पर भारी डिस्काउंट

Free Fire में आई जबरदस्त गन स्किन-- Ice Bones, जानें कैसे पा सकते हैं इसे आप

Free Fire Redeem Code For 6 December: तुंरत रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिल रहा धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी बड़ी स्क्रीन और 5000mAh बैटरी

Jio ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए प्रीपेड प्लान, डेली डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ फ्री मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
News
Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans
Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

News

Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements
iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Deals

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price
Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers