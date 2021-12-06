Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

Apple has been reportedly working on its mixed reality and AR headset for some time now. Now, a new report suggests that the company’s new AR/VR headset will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman via the Power On newsletter states that Apple’s first mixed reality headset will not be a Mac, iPhone, or iPad replacement. He instead believes that it will focus on three main areas: gaming, media consumption, and communication. Also Read - iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Also Read - From iPhone SE 5G to new MacBooks to Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what Apple might launch in 2022

To cast your vote for other categories click here

To recall, back in October, Gurman had stated that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will be pricey and will release in 2022. A separate report claimed that Apple’s new mixed reality device could cost at least $3,000 (approximately Rs 2,25,951).

Apple with its first headset is looking to provide users with both AR and VR capabilities. With this, the company expects to provide its users with a high-quality virtual reality gaming experience to its users who will be trying on the technology from the company for the first time.

Separately popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report stated that Apple’s AR headset will have a processor with the same computing power level as the Mac. This means that the headset will be able to operate independently without relying on a Mac or an iPhone. This is what will count as the most significant difference between the Apple AR headset and its competitors.

Kuo also states that the headset will support a slew of comprehensive applications rather than specific applications like its competitors. This will help justify the high price of the headset.

Kuo in his report stated that the headset will launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 with two processors. The high end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 chip, and the low end processor will look after sensor-related computing.