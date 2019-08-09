Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a foldable device in two years. This upcoming device will be more likely an iPad than a foldable iPhone. This is according to analysts at Swiss investment bank UBS. According to their consumer survey, more than a third of Apple customers showed interest in paying as much as $600 extra for a foldable iPhone, CNET reports.

Rumors of a foldable iPhone have popped up on numerous occasions over the past few years. Apple also filed for patents for a flexible display with touch sensors and portions that open and close like a book. It also holds patents for a flexible iPhone that can fold in half and grip a person’s clothes. Back in 2018, the iPhone-maker secured a patent for foldable phone that focused on a flexible hinge and the use of a fabric for its housing.

Apple iPhone 11: What we know so far

Currently, Apple is gearing up for a launch event sometime in the beginning of September. Here, it will reportedly launch three iPhones. Of the three upcoming iPhone 11 smartphones, two will replace the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The third iPhone 11 will replace the relatively affordable iPhone XR.

The names of these upcoming iPhones are still under wraps. But the iPhone XS replacement comes with the internal name D42, while the iPhone XS Max replacement comes with the internal name D43. Lastly, the iPhone XR replacement is known internally as N104.

Going by the reports, the top two expensive iPhones will both feature a triple-camera setup at the back. The iPhone XR replacement, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a dual-camera setup at the back. Furthermore, the upcoming iPhones are also likely to come with the next-generation A13 chipset, a new Taptic Engine, upgraded front cameras, and more.

With Inputs from IANS