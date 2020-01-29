comscore Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Indians made a beeline to buy iPhone 11 that flew off the shelves in the festive season. The iPhone XR, launched last year, also did well. Mac and iPad generated $7.2 and $6 billion globally in revenue, respectively.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 10:42 AM IST
Buyoed by iPhone 11 sales, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company’s CEO Tim Cook has announced. “We grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey,” Cook told analysts after declaring all-time high revenue for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter that ended on December 28.

The revenue from iPhones in the holiday quarter was $56 billion globally. “Again, that’s up 8 percent over a year ago, thanks to the exceptional demand for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, iPhone 11 was our top-selling model every week during the December quarter, and the three new models were our three most popular iPhones,” said a beaming Cook.

Indians made a beeline to buy iPhone 11 that flew off the shelves in the festive season. The iPhone XR, launched last year, also did well. Mac and iPad generated $7.2 and $6 billion globally in revenue, respectively.

“For iPad, we saw growth in key emerging markets like Mexico, India, Turkey, Poland, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam,” said Cook. “The high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty for both products drove the active installed base of both Mac and iPad to new records in all geographic segments.”

Meanwhile, Apple has announced the launch of HomePod smart speaker in India. Consumers will finally be available to buy Apple HomePod in the Indian market for Rs 19,900, which makes it cheaper than the US price of $299. The smart speaker powered by Siri has been listed on Apple India website, but the sale date is yet to be revealed by the company.

This also makes India the cheapest market for HomePod anywhere in the world. During the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPhone sales registered double digit growth in India. It seems the iPhone maker is now willing to expand its product portfolio further by bringing HomePod to the Indian market.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 10:42 AM IST

