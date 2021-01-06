Apple M1X SoC launch details leaked, could launch in March | BGR India

recently launched its in-house System on a Chip (SoC) based on the ARM architecture for powering its own laptops and desktops. The new 5nm M1 chip currently powered by the , 13-inch and Mini. All of these got a very positive reception with them reportedly getting a performance and power efficiency boost compared to the Intel powered Macs. Now the company seems to reportedly be working on a custom 12-core processor that will launch in March. Also Read - Future Apple MacBook might wirelessly charge iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, hints new patent

According to a new leak by tipster LeaksApplePro, Apple is looking to launch a new Mac powered by a custom 12-core Apple Silicon chip in March this year. This leak lines up with a December 2020 report from Bloomberg, which stated that Apple is testing a with a 32-core chip custom processor, which it is looking to launch in 2022 and apart from this, the company does have an immediate plan to launch a 12-core custom SoC.

According to LeaksApplePro, the new 12 core SoC will contain eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. This new chip could launch alongside a .

He did not provide any details about the development or specifications of the said chip. However, he did state that the chip might be called the M1X, but that is not final as of now.

To recall, Apple launched its M1 powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch) and Mac Mini back in November. It will now no more launch new Intel powered Macs, however, the company did announce that it will continue to support all Intel based Macs for the foreseeable future.

Apart from the leaked 12-core M1X Apple Silicon SoC, the company is also expected to launch a number of other products this year including the much awaited AirTags, 3, new , 13 lineup and more.