Apple is to add another member to its recently started chipset family soon. The Apple M2 chip, which will a successor to the M1 silicon is expected to launch as early as July this year as sources close to the matter have revealed.

According to a report by Nikkei, the new Apple chip has gone into mass production, following the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro and iMac. Read on to know more about this.

Apple M2 chip coming to new Macs soon

It is revealed that the next-gen Apple silicon is most likely to power the MacBooks that are scheduled to launch in the second half of this year.

With WWDC 2021 just around the corner, it is likely that the Cupertino tech major will announce the arrival of the M2 chip during that time, followed by its official launch in July.

To recall, Apple’s M1 chip was also announced last year at WWDC and was launched officially in November 2020.

While details regarding the upcoming Apple chip aren’t fully revealed, it is suggested that it will be manufactured by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.), which is the company’s key supplier. The SoC is expected to be based on 5-nanometer plus process, with the plus indicative of better and improved performance.

Additionally, there’s no word on what other Apple products will get the chip, given that only the MacBooks are known to get them as of now.

It is likely that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will get hold of the chip for a better CPU, GPU, and overall performance as compared to the Apple M1 and even the Intel chips found on the current Macs.

The upcoming MacBook Pro, besides the performance improvements, is expected to come with a design overhaul, support for MagSafe, an SD card reader, the possible removal of the touch bar, and more changes.

Since we don’t have an official word on this, we need to wait for Apple to release some new information for us. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.