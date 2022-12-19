comscore Apple mihgt not use the rumored 'Extreme M2' chip in the upcoming silicon Mac Pro
Apple might not include the 'M2 Extreme' in the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro

The model was believed to use an 'M2 Extreme' chip, which is a more advanced version of the Ultra chip that combines two M2 Ultra chips onto a single silicon piece.

  • Apple is reportedly pulling back from providing a Mac Pro with an Extreme chip inside due to production issues.
  • The Mac Pro is the last model in the entire Mac range to not be powered with an Apple Silicon chip.
Apple Mac Pro 2019 3

Apple Mac Pro

Tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to include an ‘Extreme’ variant of the M2 chip in its Apple Silicon Mac Pro, and instead, the top-tier Mac is said to feature an M2 Ultra chip. The Mac Pro is the last model in the entire Mac range to not be powered with an Apple Silicon chip, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple, Google, Mozilla, team up to create better web-browsing experience

While rumours claimed that the tech giant is working on one for release next year, it might not be as powerful as formerly believed. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 41,749 with all possible offers

Theoretically, the chip could have provided 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores, but that apparently won’t be happening.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is pulling back from providing a Mac Pro with an Extreme chip inside due to production issues.

The manufacturing of the chip is halted due to concerns about its cost and complexity, therefore the expensive Mac Pro model is scrapped, the report said.

According to Gurman, “Based on Apple’s current pricing structure, an M2 Extreme version of a Mac Pro would probably cost at least $10,000 — without any other upgrades — making it an extraordinarily niche product that likely isn’t worth the development costs, engineering resources and production bandwidth it would require.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant will launch its new MacBook Pro models and the latest iMac next year.

Additionally, Gurman also reveals, “The Mac Pro is expected to rely on a new-generation M2 Ultra chip (rather than the M1 Ultra) and will retain one of its hallmark features: easy expandability for additional memory, storage and other components.”

For the unversed, the current Mac Pro was launched back in 2019 with an Intel-based chipset. The upcoming Mac Pro model is expected to debut in 2023, as per Mark Gurman.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 5:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2022 5:44 PM IST
