Apple on Tuesday launched the all-new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips. However, there's no design change on the new models, it's still the same as how it was years back. And, there's a word that the design of Mac mini models may not change anytime soon.

In addition to this, there's news on the upcoming chipset by Apple, the M3 Pro and M2 Max. The 3nm chip-powered MacBook Pro(s) are tipped to get mass-produced in the first half of 2024.

Don’t expect a design change on the Mac mini anytime soon

Just after Apple launched the new Mac Mini on Tuesday, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some tidbits about its successor. As per Kuo, the upcoming Mac mini in 2024 will likely have the same design as the new 2023 models.

My new prediction for next new Mac mini is similar to the one I made about ten months ago. I think the new Mac mini in 2024 will likely remain the similar form factor design. https://t.co/na1Z0DDUpA — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 17, 2023

Kuo also shared some details about the upcoming M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. He revealed that the next MacBook Pro models, which will apparently have M3 Pro/M3 Max chips, will go into mass production in H1 of 2024.

I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24. https://t.co/8JR4LOHFVs — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 17, 2023

Both the rumored chipsets will be based on 3nm fabrication and made by TSMC’s N3P and N3S architecture.

If you are someone who’s looking forward to buying a Mac mini now, you shouldn’t worry much as at least the design isn’t getting refreshed. But for others, this isn’t great news, but that’s what we all were expecting, it’s Apple after all.

Keeping upcoming things aside, Apple’s Mac mini released on Tuesday comes at a starting price of Rs 59,900. There are multiple configurations to choose from. You can customize the Mac mini M2 with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, whereas, the Mac mini M2 Pro can be bought with up to 32GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB of SSD storage.

The new Mac mini models can power a 6K resolution display at 60Hz. The Mac mini M2 Pro can also let you connect a 4K resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate.