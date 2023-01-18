comscore 2024 Mac mini won't get any design refresh: Reportt
Apple Mac mini M2 successors may not have a new design, 3nm M3 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pro launch tipped for 2024

Apple's Mac mini may not get a design refresh anytime soon. Additionally, the 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets are expected to get mass-produced in H1, 2024.

  • Apple launched a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips this week.
  • Mac mini models may not see any design change anytime soon.
  • Apple is expected to launch 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips next year.
Apple on Tuesday launched the all-new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chips. However, there’s no design change on the new models, it’s still the same as how it was years back. And, there’s a word that the design of Mac mini models may not change anytime soon. Also Read - Forspoken's system requirements may make your beast PC look weak

In addition to this, there’s news on the upcoming chipset by Apple, the M3 Pro and M2 Max. The 3nm chip-powered MacBook Pro(s) are tipped to get mass-produced in the first half of 2024. Also Read - WhatsApp releases voice status updates for Android: Report

Don’t expect a design change on the Mac mini anytime soon

Just after Apple launched the new Mac Mini on Tuesday, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some tidbits about its successor. As per Kuo, the upcoming Mac mini in 2024 will likely have the same design as the new 2023 models. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

Kuo also shared some details about the upcoming M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. He revealed that the next MacBook Pro models, which will apparently have M3 Pro/M3 Max chips, will go into mass production in H1 of 2024.

Both the rumored chipsets will be based on 3nm fabrication and made by TSMC’s N3P and N3S architecture.

If you are someone who’s looking forward to buying a Mac mini now, you shouldn’t worry much as at least the design isn’t getting refreshed. But for others, this isn’t great news, but that’s what we all were expecting, it’s Apple after all.

Keeping upcoming things aside, Apple’s Mac mini released on Tuesday comes at a starting price of Rs 59,900. There are multiple configurations to choose from. You can customize the Mac mini M2 with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, whereas, the Mac mini M2 Pro can be bought with up to 32GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB of SSD storage.

The new Mac mini models can power a 6K resolution display at 60Hz. The Mac mini M2 Pro can also let you connect a 4K resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 8:54 PM IST
