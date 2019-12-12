comscore Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costly than luxury car | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Mac Pro with maximum available specifications costs more than a luxury car
News

Apple Mac Pro with maximum available specifications costs more than a luxury car

News

Market availability of the computing device comes months after Apple first announced the device on June 3 at WWDC 2019. The new Mac Pro is the third generation of the productivity-focused computing device.

  • Updated: December 12, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Apple Mac Pro 2019 3

Apple just launched its latest most powerful computing machine, the Mac Pro in the international market. As part of the launch, the company has also started shipping the new Mac Pro to users. Market availability of the computing device comes months after Apple first announced the device on June 3 at WWDC 2019. The new Mac Pro is the third generation of the productivity-focused computing device. As noted during the announcement, the new Mac Pro features a new redesigned tower-based case with a cheese-grater like finish. In addition, the company also launched its new 6K Pro Display XDR monitor along with a stand.

Apple Mac Pro specifications and pricing

As per a report from The Verge, the Apple Mac Pro starts at $5,999 for the base model. This price amounts to about Rs 4 lakh and 24 thousand. It is worth noting that the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor is separate from this price. Apple has priced the monitor starting at $4,999 with a matte-finish variant for Rs $5,999. Buyers will also need to buy a $999 stand as the monitor does not come with it. So, you are looking at $5,998 for the monitor with the stand. This means you are looking at another Rs 4,24,000.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Unboxing

The new Mac Pro comes with several customization components while making the purchase. Playing around with the customization, we realized that the top end, maxed-out Apple Mac Pro is priced at just $52,599. This sum amounts to just Rs 37 lakh. The top-end model features a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor with 56 threads and 2.5GHz base clock. It also comes with 1.5TB of RAM 4TB SSD storage, 2 AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics modules. Each module comes with two GPUs and 32GB video RAM.

Apple's new Mac Pro will be available to order from December 10

Also Read

Apple's new Mac Pro will be available to order from December 10

Buyers can also opt for wheels worth $400, Afterburner accelerator card, and included Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Apple Mac Pro also comes with Magic Trackpad that users need to buy separately. Taking into account, the entire setup amounts to $59,597 or Rs 42 lakh. This does not even include any India-related taxes or shipping charges. If we speculate the Indian pricing, it may well be beyond Rs 55 lakh.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 10:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2019 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
News
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

News

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020

Gaming

Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
Realme Buds Air confirmed to support wireless charging, launch set for December 17

News

Realme Buds Air confirmed to support wireless charging, launch set for December 17
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display goes on sale

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display goes on sale
OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon

Wearables

OnePlus AirPods rival to reportedly launch soon
How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

Deals

How to get Rs 400 off on Realme Buds Air

हिंदी समाचार

Asus Max M1, Max Pro M1 और Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें घटी, अब 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Vivo X30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64-मेगापिक्सल मेन कैमरा, डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Xioami ने लॉन्च की नई अलार्म क्लॉक, ब्लूटूथ के जरिए फोन से हो सकती है कनेक्ट

boAt Stone 200A स्मार्ट स्पीकर एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ भारत में 1,499 रुपये में लॉन्च

Vivo U20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल में बिक्री के लिए आएगा, 1 हजार रुपये सस्ता ऐसे खरीदें

News

Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
News
Apple Mac Pro top end variant probably costs as much as your home
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

News

Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera

News

Xiaomi may launch Motorola Razr-like foldable device with pop-up selfie camera
Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

News

Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone