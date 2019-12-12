Apple just launched its latest most powerful computing machine, the Mac Pro in the international market. As part of the launch, the company has also started shipping the new Mac Pro to users. Market availability of the computing device comes months after Apple first announced the device on June 3 at WWDC 2019. The new Mac Pro is the third generation of the productivity-focused computing device. As noted during the announcement, the new Mac Pro features a new redesigned tower-based case with a cheese-grater like finish. In addition, the company also launched its new 6K Pro Display XDR monitor along with a stand.

Apple Mac Pro specifications and pricing

As per a report from The Verge, the Apple Mac Pro starts at $5,999 for the base model. This price amounts to about Rs 4 lakh and 24 thousand. It is worth noting that the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor is separate from this price. Apple has priced the monitor starting at $4,999 with a matte-finish variant for Rs $5,999. Buyers will also need to buy a $999 stand as the monitor does not come with it. So, you are looking at $5,998 for the monitor with the stand. This means you are looking at another Rs 4,24,000.

The new Mac Pro comes with several customization components while making the purchase. Playing around with the customization, we realized that the top end, maxed-out Apple Mac Pro is priced at just $52,599. This sum amounts to just Rs 37 lakh. The top-end model features a 28-core Intel Xeon W processor with 56 threads and 2.5GHz base clock. It also comes with 1.5TB of RAM 4TB SSD storage, 2 AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics modules. Each module comes with two GPUs and 32GB video RAM.

Buyers can also opt for wheels worth $400, Afterburner accelerator card, and included Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Apple Mac Pro also comes with Magic Trackpad that users need to buy separately. Taking into account, the entire setup amounts to $59,597 or Rs 42 lakh. This does not even include any India-related taxes or shipping charges. If we speculate the Indian pricing, it may well be beyond Rs 55 lakh.