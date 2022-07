MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order this Friday: Price, Specifications and more

Beginning this Friday, the completely redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will be available to order, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, July 15. The all-new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging.

New MacBook Air 13-inch Price

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900/$1,199 and offers 8GB of RAM + 256GB of SSD. It comes with an 8-Core CPU + 8-Core GPU combination. On the other hand, the higher-end model with 8GB of RAM + 512GB of SSD and 8-Core CPU + 10-Core GPU combination starts at Rs. 1,49,900/$1,499. It comes in Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver color options.

New MacBook Air 13-inch Specifications

The new MacBook Air 2022 model comes with a powerful M2 chip. The chip brings some major upgrades over the Apple M1 chip. The new chip is 18 percent faster in the CPU department and has a 35 percent fast GPU. It is efficient too, offering up to 18 hours of battery life.

It comes with a slim-bezel design, and like it or now, gets a notch over the predecessor. It sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offering 500 nits of brightness. This is improved over the 400 nits found in the M1 MacBook Air.

The M2 MacBook Air has a more tapered look and has a flat-shaped design on the back. It has the following dimensions – 11.97in x 8.46in x 0.44in (30.41cm x 21.5cm x 1.13cm). The base model of the laptop comes with a 30W USB-C Power adapter. There’s also a 67W USB-C Power Adapter option in the higher model of the laptop.

