Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch to 17-inch models delayed till 2021, 6K display still set for 2019: Kuo

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just revealed a new set of information about the upcoming Apple products. It looks like Apple has delayed its new Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch to 17-inch models to the year 2021. Earlier Kuo predicted that the company will launch the new models towards the end of this year but the updated timeline pushes them to the first half of 2021. In addition to the updated versions of the MacBook Pro, he also noted that the updated iPad versions with 10 to 12 inches will be launched somewhere between the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

Moving to other products, the research note by Kuo reaffirmed that Apple was likely to launch its 31.6-inch 6K display in the second or the third quarter of this year. Kuo went on to add that the 6K display is likely to offer “outstanding picture quality” because of the “adoption of a Mini LED-like backlight design.” The research note was initially reported by Chinese news publications including The Economic Daily News and MoneyDJ and later picked up by MacRumors.

The report noted that all this information is based on the Chinese version of the note and changes could occur once the English version of the research note is out. Taking a look at the previous note that Kuo published a few months back, Apple is expected to go with an “all-new design” for the MacBook Pro. So that redesign is likely to explain the delay in expected release date for the MacBook Pro.

In addition to the information about the redesign, Apple is also expected to add a 32GB RAM option for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. As previously reported, the company is likely to launch the 2019 iPhone lineup with larger battery capacities, and two-way charging support to charge things like the New Apple AirPods.