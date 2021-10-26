Apple delays MacBook Pro, AirPods 3rd gen shipments to October 29, but why?

Apple had earlier announced that it will launch its latest generation of MacBook Pro and AirPods in India today, October 26. However, it has now been delayed to October 29. The company has updated the listings for its MacBook Pro and AirPods (3rd Generation) on its official Indian website, which now state deliveries starting from October 29. The updated listings were first spotted by GizmoChina. Also Read - Apple may not launch iPhone SE 3 next year, instead bring iPhone SE Plus with 5G support

Apple has not provided any reason for the delay, and it can be assumed that the delay has been caused due to an unforeseen issue prior to the launch. On the other hand, both the new MacBook Pro and AirPods (3rd Generation) are still on track to launch on October 26 in the US market. Also Read - iOS 15.1 update now available: How to download on your iPhone, new features and upgrades

MacBook Pro: Price in India

MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro model with an 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,94,900, and the 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. Whereas, the 16-inch model with the M1 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,39,900, and the M1 Max powered variant is priced at Rs 3,29,900. Also Read - macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

AirPods (3rd Generation): Price in India

AirPods (3rd Generation) is priced at Rs 18,500 in India.

MacBook Pro: Specifications

The M1 Pro chip features an up to 10-core CPU along with an up to 16-core GPU. The M1 Max features the same powerful 10-core CPU and doubles the GPU with up to 32 cores for up to 4x faster GPU performance compared to the M1 chips. Both M1 Pro and M1 Max come with a 16-core Neural Engine.

The new Apple MacBook Pro models come with an all-new aluminium enclosure, which is precisely machined around an advanced thermal system. It also comes with a new Magic Keyboard, which adds a full-height function row replacing the Touch Bar. The keyboard is complemented by the Force Touch trackpad.

The new MacBook Pro is the first MacBook to come with the Liquid Retina XDR display featuring the mini-LED technology. The Liquid Retina XDR display delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR content and comes with a P3 wide colour gamut along with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The 16-inch model features a 16.2-inch display and the 14-inch model sports a 14.2-inch display. Both the new MacBook Pro models feature a notch similar to the iPhone to accommodate the FaceTime camera.

The new MacBook Pro runs macOS Monterey. According to the company, the 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback, and the 16-inch model delivers up to 21 hours of video playback. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro brings back MagSafe with the original magnetic connector, not the wireless one we get to see in the iPhone. MagSafe 3 brings an updated design and supports more power into the system.

AirPods (3rd Generation): Specifications

AirPods (3rd Generation) is powered by the company’s own H1 chip along with a new acoustic system. They use computational audio to deliver sound with Adaptive EQ. They also feature spatial audio support and Dolby Atmos support. They come with an IPX4 rating and have a claimed battery life of up to 6 hours from the buds and a claimed total listening time of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

The new AirPods come with a lightweight and contoured design, which the company claims will be extremely comfortable. The stem is now shorter and the buds come with a force sensor similar to the one on the AirPods Pro for media control. The new skin-detect sensor accurately discerns if AirPods are in the ear or a pocket or on a table and pauses playback when removed. It comes with beam-forming microphones, which block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice.

AirPods (3rd generation) feature a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of the wind. They feature support for the AAC-ELD format. It also features support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.