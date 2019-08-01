It looks like Apple is preparing to launch its rumored MacBook Pro in the coming months. The Cupertino giant is currently receiving the necessary certifications for the upcoming models. The certification process is one of the last and significant steps that any electronics maker has to complete before launching their product. This step usually does not reveal much about the incoming product. However, it does indeed confirm the presence and impending launching to the given product in the market. The report reveals a new unreleased Apple MacBook Pro has received the NRRA certification in South Korea.

Apple MacBook Pro A2159 details

According to the report by MySmartPrice, a MacBook Pro with model number A2159 may launch in the coming months. We previously spotted the same model on the FCC and Eurasian Economic Commission database in July and June respectively. Similar to most other certification listings, we are not aware of any specification details about the upcoming laptop. In fact, the certification listing terms the product as a “small-output wireless device”. Apart from the model number, the only thing that the listing confirmed is that the laptop was made in China. The report also indicated that the laptop was rated at 20.3V at 3A current maximum. This means that the laptop is likely to be the 13-inch MacBook Pro instead of the much anticipated 16-inch variant.

Apple has already refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the touch bar earlier this year. This means that the unknown MacBook Pro with A2159 model maybe the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the touch bar. It is likely that the non-touch bar version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will come with similarly refreshed internals. The information about MacBook Pro A2159 comes after multiple reports about the rumored 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro surfaced online. The rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro in terms of design.

Other reports about the 16-inch model indicate that Apple may move away from its controversial butterfly mechanism. Instead, the company may move back to the traditional scissor switches in the MacBook Pro devices. It is possible that the company may launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro along with its Apple iPhone 2019 series.