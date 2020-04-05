comscore Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display may be launching soon
News

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display may be launching soon

News

The new Apple MacBook Pro will come with a touch bar, a large trackpad, and the usual keyboard. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in this upcoming refresh here.

  • Published: April 5, 2020 7:03 PM IST
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh leak

Technology giant Apple is currently working its next-generation iPhone lineup along with the much anticipated iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE 2 will likely launch under the name iPhone 9. According to recent information available online, the company is expected to launch the smartphone on April 15. In addition, a new report has just surfaced online hinting at the launch of a refreshed 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. The company is likely planning to launch the 13-inch refresh next month. This means that we can see new hardware on the MacBook Pro 13-inch including possibly the scissor-switch based keyboard. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in this upcoming refresh here.

Related Stories


Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh details

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser, the laptop will feature a familiar design in the refresh. The new MacBook Pro will come with a touch bar, a large trackpad, and the usual keyboard. In addition, we will get the usual high-resolution display. However, it is also possible that the company may upgrade the display to a 14-inch one. This new refresh comes with the codename J223. The tweet also noted that the launch will happen if all goes according to the plan. This likely hints at any coronavirus related delay.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

There is no other information available regarding the laptop at the time of writing. However, considering the recent announcements, we can make an educated guess. The company is likely to add the latest Intel chips in the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro refresh. However, we are not sure if that will be the recently announced 10th generation or existing 9th generation chips.

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Also Read

16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 teardown reveals new thermal system and more

Considering the previous versions did not feature a dedicated GPU, we should not hope for any upgrades in that department. This new upgrade will come just weeks after the company launched the latest generation of Apple iPads.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2020 7:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon
News
Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon
Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus

News

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus

Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness

News

Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness

OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online

News

OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus

Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness

OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon

News

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon
Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future

News

Apple iPhone could operate underwater in the future
Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video

News

Apple AirTags item tracker reference spotted in a new support video
Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE

News

Apple's 2020 entry-level iPhone will be called iPhone SE
GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने MEMS माइक्रोफोन टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ लॉन्च किया वायर्ड इयरफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Infinix ने पेश किए दो नए दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A21 का रेंडर आया सामने, ऐसे होगा ये किफायती स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किए दो सिक्योरिटी कैमरा Mi Smart Camera PTZ और PTZ Pro

लेनोवो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्ट इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, ये होंगे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon
News
Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon
Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 SoC
Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus

News

Facebook tried to buy NSO Spyware Pegasus
Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness

News

Google Doodle aims at coronavirus awareness
OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online

News

OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM spotted online