Apple MacBook Pro refresh with 13-inch display coming soon

Technology giant Apple is currently working its next-generation iPhone lineup along with the much anticipated iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE 2 will likely launch under the name iPhone 9. According to recent information available online, the company is expected to launch the smartphone on April 15. In addition, a new report has just surfaced online hinting at the launch of a refreshed 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. The company is likely planning to launch the 13-inch refresh next month. This means that we can see new hardware on the MacBook Pro 13-inch including possibly the scissor-switch based keyboard. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect in this upcoming refresh here.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh details

According to a tweet from Jon Prosser, the laptop will feature a familiar design in the refresh. The new MacBook Pro will come with a touch bar, a large trackpad, and the usual keyboard. In addition, we will get the usual high-resolution display. However, it is also possible that the company may upgrade the display to a 14-inch one. This new refresh comes with the codename J223. The tweet also noted that the launch will happen if all goes according to the plan. This likely hints at any coronavirus related delay.

There is no other information available regarding the laptop at the time of writing. However, considering the recent announcements, we can make an educated guess. The company is likely to add the latest Intel chips in the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro refresh. However, we are not sure if that will be the recently announced 10th generation or existing 9th generation chips.

Considering the previous versions did not feature a dedicated GPU, we should not hope for any upgrades in that department. This new upgrade will come just weeks after the company launched the latest generation of Apple iPads.