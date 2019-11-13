comscore Apple MacBook Pro with bigger display, better keyboard launched
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display, better keyboard, up to 64GB RAM, 8TB storage launched

The new and refreshed Apple MacBook Pro with better keyboard, bigger display and faster hardware launched. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: November 13, 2019 7:46 PM IST
As expected, Apple has refreshed its MacBook lineup with two new laptops. The first is the Apple MacBook Pro with a bigger 16-inch screen and a better keyboard. It comes with Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Apple MacBook Pro price in India, specifications

The new MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 199,990 for the base model. It will be available via Apple authorized retailers. Now, while MacBook keyboards have been plagued by problems for years, the butterfly mechanism was to be blamed for the same. Apple has heard the user feedback and switched to the new scissor-switch design. Apple is calling it Magic Keyboard and it has one millimetre of key travel. The new MacBook Pro also comes with new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen.

Moving to specifications, the MacBook Pro comes with a 16-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels. It comes with 6-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos enhancement. The 100-watt-hour battery is rated to offer 11 hours “wireless web” usage. Apple has also bundled a 96W USB Type-C charger along with the laptop.

The MacBook Pro comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and a headphone jack. You also get Touch Bar, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Force Touch trackpad. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

The base model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The premium model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1TB SSD storage. Apple is also letting users configure the RAM up to 64GB, storage up to 8TB and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU to 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

