Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display goes on sale in India, prices start at Rs 189,990

The new and refreshed Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch display features a better keyboard, and faster hardware. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 10:51 AM IST
Apple launched the refreshed MacBook Pro with 16-inch display last month.  It comes with Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor and a better keyboard. The new Apple MacBook Pro also comes with Dolby Atmos audio enhancement and 6-stereo speaker system. It is now on sale available with interesting discounts.

Apple MacBook Pro price in India

The new MacBook Pro price in India starts at Rs 199,990 for the base model. However, it is available at a discount of Rs 10,000 via Amazon India. So, the base model will be available at Rs 189,990 (with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and Core i7 CPU). Similarly, the Core i9 model is available for Rs 229,990. It comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Similarly, at offline retail stores, the new MacBook Pro with 16-inch display is available with no cost EMI option. Cashback offers on HDFC bank cards up to Rs 7,000 is also available, Gadgets360 reports.

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

Specifications and features

MacBook keyboards have been plagued by problems for years, and the butterfly mechanism was to be blamed for the same. Apple has heard the user feedback and switched to the new scissor-switch design. Apple is calling it Magic Keyboard and it has one millimetre of key travel. The new MacBook Pro also comes with new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen.

Moving to specifications, the MacBook Pro comes with a 16-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels. It comes with 6-speaker stereo system with Dolby Atmos enhancement. The 100-watt-hour battery is rated to offer 11 hours “wireless web” usage. Apple has also bundled a 96W USB Type-C charger along with the laptop.

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India: Price, Features

The MacBook Pro comes with 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and a headphone jack. You also get Touch Bar, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Force Touch trackpad. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

The base model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The premium model comes with 9th gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1TB SSD storage. Apple is also letting users configure the RAM up to 64GB, storage up to 8TB and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU to 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

