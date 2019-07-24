comscore Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in Oct | BGR India
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October; prices could start from $3,000

Apple currently seems to be working on launching a number of hardware devices in the coming months. These devices include the upcoming Apple iPhone 2019 lineup along with a possible 16-inch MacBook Pr

  Published: July 24, 2019 1:24 PM IST
Apple currently seems to be working on launching a number of hardware devices in the coming months. These devices include the upcoming Apple iPhone 2019 lineup along with a possible 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company may also launch some new iPad models at the end of the year if reports are to be believed. We know all this from past reports from Apple analysts, leaked renders, and hardware supply chains. As the much-anticipated launch events approach, more rumors and possible information is set to surface online.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Chinese website Economic Daily News indicates that Apple may launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple will also likely launch refreshed versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Retina MacBook Air. The report goes on to add that Apple is planning to launch all these new and refreshed versions in October. Diving deeper, the report also hinted that Apple may price the 16-inch MacBook Pro starting from about $3,000. This clarifies that similar to most Apple products, it will be a costly endeavor.

Apple Back-to-School: MacBook Air gets True Tone display; touch bar in entry-level MacBook Pro

Also Read

Apple Back-to-School: MacBook Air gets True Tone display; touch bar in entry-level MacBook Pro

It is likely that the company plans to place the MacBook Pro 16-inch between the iMac and iMac Pro. In addition, the report also indicated that the 16-inch model with LCD will feature a 3072×1920 pixels resolution. It is interesting to note that Apple just refreshed the MacBook Air with True Tone display. So the rumored October refresh for the MacBook Air is likely to sport latest processors and improved performance. It is likely that Apple will also add the rumored scissor-switch keyboard in the MacBook Air with the refresh.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch updates

We don’t have much clarity on what changes the company will make to its 13-inch MacBook Pro. Taking a look at previous updates, the high-end variant already has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. This refresh is also likely to introduce a 32GB RAM option in the top-end variant. We are not sure about the introduction of the rumored scissor-switch keyboard in the upcoming refresh. However, the omission of keyboard refresh will be out of the ordinary for Apple.

  Published Date: July 24, 2019 1:24 PM IST

